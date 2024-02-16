Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are earning some good karma with their latest charity donation.

The twosome signed a Kansas City Chiefs jersey featuring Kelce’s number, 87, for Guelph Wish Fund for Children’s upcoming charity auction, Us Weekly can confirm. The nonprofit organization, which is based in Ontario, Canada, provides “wishes” and support to children under the age of 19 who are living with a significant illness, life-altering injury or a rare and debilitating syndrome.

The auction is supported by local company Linamar and is part of the Guelph Wish Fund’s annual curling tournament to raise funds. Close Protection Officer of the New England Patriots, Scottie Johnston, also partners with the Guelph Wish Fund for the event, providing sports memorabilia for the silent auction including the signed and authenticated jersey.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes also donated a signed jersey for the auction. Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Magic Johnson, Aaron Judge, Wayne Gretzky, Christian Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are some of the other star athletes reportedly offering up mementos. The jersey will only be available for those attending the event, which will be held on Sunday, February 18.

Kelce and Swift’s item also includes a photo of the couple, both 34, embracing after the Chiefs defeated the Baltimore Ravens for the AFC Championship last month, as well as a picture of Kelce on the field.

The AFC Championship was just one of 13 games Swift has attended since she and Kelce went public with their romance in September 2023. Her latest appearance came when the Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers in overtime during the Sunday, February 11, Super Bowl, which she attended alongside her and Kelce’s family as well as pals Lana Del Rey, Blake Lively and Ice Spice.

After a night of partying at XS nightclub in Las Vegas following the big win, Swift and Kelce went their separate ways as the singer is currently in the midst of her worldwide Eras Tour. While the pair may be across the globe form each other temporarily, a source exclusively told Us earlier this month that Kelce plans to join Swift on the road after his football season officially comes to a close.

“They are happy and looking forward to spending more time together,” the insider said.

It’s unknown how long the athlete will follow Swift, but he’ll have plenty of opportunities throughout 2024. She is currently in Australia for her Sydney and Melbourne dates, and will then hit Singapore in early March. After a quick break for the release of her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, in April, she’ll head back out for more European dates throughout the spring and summer before wrapping up in Canada and the U.S. in December.

Kelce has previously attended two of Swift’s concerts. After failing to give her his number via friendship bracelet at her Kansas City tour date in July 2023, he flew down to Argentina

in November 2023 during a Chiefs bye week after the pair had begun dating.

Showing up for each other despite the frenzy surrounding their romance is something Swift said the pair consciously decided to do, regardless of public opinion.

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” she told TIME during her December 2023 cover story. “The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”