Jason Kelce was not, in the words of his brother Travis Kelce, “going to black out” when he was dancing ahead of this week’s Philadelphia Eagles game.

“Dude, I was stone-cold sober,” Jason, 36, told Travis, 34, during the Wednesday, September 18, episode of their “New Heights” podcast. “I know you don’t believe me.”

Travis replied, “No way. Those knees don’t work like that sober.”

Jason headed back to Philadelphia on Monday, September 16 to watch his former team, the Eagles, take on the Atlanta Falcons. Before going on TV as one of ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown commentators, a video of Jason dancing wildly at one Eagles fan’s tailgate made it to social media.

“I was not drinking until after the game. After I was up in the booth, at the end of it,” Jason said during Wednesday’s podcast. “I promise you. I don’t know how I did that because I’ve never done that sober.”

Related: Taylor Swift's Best Moments With Travis Kelce's Family If Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are indeed endgame, she’s seemingly already won over her in-laws. The Grammy winner and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end began dating during summer 2023. That September, Swift started attending Chiefs games, sitting with the athlete’s mother, Donna Kelce, for the first time on October 1, 2024. That same […]

The brothers went back and forth with Travis saying that Jason doesn’t “have rhythm” until drinking “like, 10 beers.”

“Travis, hey, I’m letting you know right now,” Jason started. Travis interrupted him, adding, “I could tell by the way you were talking in the third quarter in the booth, that you had been on an up and down roller coaster of being in and out of being drunk since about noon.”

Jason continued to deny his younger brother’s claims.

“Do you know how hard it was to throw Garage Beers? I threw probably 100 beers, I’m not exaggerating, from a pickup truck and didn’t drink one,” Jason said. “Do you know how hard that was?”

Jason called himself “a professional” now that he’s taken on the role of sports commentator. “I don’t mess around,” he continued.

Jason played as the Eagles center for 13 seasons before announcing his retirement in March. Monday’s game was the first time the former NFL star returned to Lincoln Financial Field since retiring. (The Falcons beat the Eagles 22-21 on Monday.)

Related: How Much Stars Are Making With Podcasts Stars from Hollywood, sports, comedy and beyond are finding huge financial success as they continue to share stories behind the microphone. With more and more pop culture consumers around the world streaming podcasts as voraciously as music, TV and film, companies like Spotify, SiriusXM and Amazon are willing to pay big bucks to secure top-tier […]

“This tailgate was awesome,” Jason added, noting that he recognized some of the hosts from Eagles events over the years. “I wanted to be out there with these guys. I don’t know how we got to throwing Garage Beers.”

Detailing this tailgate, Jason said there were a lot of fans and food — including fried alligator, which he ate. Wrapping up the Monday Night Football recap, the brothers discussed Jason’s dancing once again.

“I was so proud. Everyone thinks I’m the dancer. Dude, you are the f—ing most electric dancer I’ve ever met in my life,” Travis told Jason. “You can put a smile on anybody’s face by dancing, dude.”