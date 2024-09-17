Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Entertainment

Eagles Superfan Says He Injured His Knee by Chest-Bumping Jason Kelce on ESPN: ‘Worth It’

By
Eagles Superfan Injured His Knee by Chest Bumping Jason Kelce on ESPN
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles superfan Ron Dunphy is feeling the burn after his viral chest bump with Jason Kelce.

A friend of Dunphy asked him via X if he twisted his ankle after celebrating with Kelce, 36, at ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown event on Monday, September 16. Dunphy replied, “[F—ed] my whole knee up 😭😭😭 So worth it lmao.”

During the broadcast, Kelce, who played with the Eagles for 13 seasons before retiring this year, was celebrating with fellow fans ahead of the Eagles game against the Atlanta Falcons. For the occasion, Kelce rocked a bright green tracksuit and partied on stage to get the crowd hyped for the game.

Kelce spotted Dunphy, who is well known for his chest tattoos commemorating many Philadelphia teams, in the audience and summoned him on stage. The duo then did a celebratory chest bump. Kelce walked away from the exchange without injury.

Jason Kelce s Impressive Career Timeline With the Philadelphia Eagles

Related: Jason Kelce’s Impressive Career With the Philadelphia Eagles: Timeline

However, things didn’t go so smoothly for Dunphy. After landing on the ground, Dunphy noticeably stumbled and favored one leg over the other. Despite the injury, Dunphy remained in good spirits and watched the game from Lincoln Financial Field.

The chest bump wasn’t the only memorable moment during Kelce’s epic return to his former team. The former center was also spotted tearing it up on the stage with his unique dance moves.

ESPN shared a clip of Kelce doing the running man backstage as an EDM track blasted in the background, captioning it, “Jason Kelce is BACK in Philly 😂😂😂.” As Kelce danced, he fist-pumped as the crowd cheered him on.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who is teammates with Jason’s brother, Travis Kelce, hyped up Jason’s dancing via social media. “😂😂😂😂😂 go crazy then!! @JasonKelce,” Mahomes, 29, wrote via X on Monday alongside a clip of Jason’s moves.

Jason also went to a few tailgates outside the stadium before ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown program began.

Philadelphia Eagles Star Jason Kelce and Wife Kylie McDevitt's Relationship Timeline

Related: Eagles' Jason Kelce and Wife Kylie Kelce's Relationship Timeline

Back in March, Jason retired from football after 13 seasons with the Eagles. A few months after announcing his plans to step away from the sport, Jason was offered a commentating gig with ESPN for their weekly Monday Night Countdown show, which airs before Monday Night Football.

“I’m excited to join ESPN, and particularly the Monday Night Countdown team. ESPN was a consistent presence in our household growing up and the network helped shape who I am and my love of all sports,” Jason said in a statement in May. “To now appear on that same screen is a full circle moment. And, I mean it’s freaking Monday Night Football! and I’m ready for some football.”

Jason Kelce Smiles Directly at Camera wearing Black T-Shirt that Reads "Football Is A Family Story." in green font

Jason Kelce

