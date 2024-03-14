Travis Kelce met a very special guest while attending Justin Timberlake‘s concert.

Kelce, 34, was spotted at The Wiltern in Los Angeles on Wednesday, March 13, where Timberlake, 43, brought out his former ‘NSync bandmates — Lance Bass, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick — for a surprise performance of their song “Paradise.”

In photos uploaded by Kirkpatrick’s wife, Karlyn Skladany, Kelce was all smiles while posing with the couple’s 6-year-old son, Nash. “Something big happened tonight,” Skladany wrote via Instagram Story on Wednesday, sharing a glimpse of Kelce with one arm wrapped around Nash’s shoulders.

Kelce has a long history with Timberlake, who recently recalled being knocked down by the athlete during a Las Vegas golf tournament.

“He went up and did one of those [side body bumps], you know, when they jump,” Timberlake shared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in January. “I was like, ‘He’s doing it. I have to do it.’ And I forgot that he weighs, like, 80 lbs. more than me.”

Host Jimmy Fallon joked that Timberlake “basically got tackled” before showing a video of the incident.

Timberlake noted that his neck was stiff for “about a week” after the run-in with Kelce, adding, “[People were like,] ‘What happened to you?’ Travis Kelce. He’s the best, by the way. [One of the] nicest guys ever.”

During Wednesday’s concert, Kelce was in for a treat when he got to see ‘NSync perform together for the first time in over a decade.

The boy band was originally formed in 1995 and reached stardom with hit songs including “Bye Bye Bye” and “Tearin Up My Heart.” In 2007, Bass confirmed that the group parted ways to explore solo endeavors.

‘NSync has since collaborated on several new songs, including “Better Place” from the third Trolls movie. Bass exclusively teased their latest project while speaking to Us Weekly earlier this month.

“The song is called ‘Paradise.’ We recorded it a while ago and we’ve been sitting on it. This is a hard secret to keep,” he said. “I’m so glad [Justin] confirmed it because it’s like, ‘OK, I can talk about ‘Paradise.’”

Bass said the new track has become one of his “favorite songs we’ve ever recorded together.”

“My mom cried when she first heard it. I definitely had a tear. And I’ve heard Justin’s full album, and it is spectacular, so I am honored to be able to have an ‘NSync song on this new album ‘cause I think this is going to be a major, major album,” he continued. “Fans will be very happy. It’s very ‘NSync. Everyone’s always like, ‘Well, the Trolls song didn’t really sound like ‘NSync.’ Well, it’s for a movie. But this one, I think fans are going to really hear that ‘NSync sound because it’s all about the harmonies in this one.”

Bass also weighed in on the band potentially reuniting for something more official.

“We’re definitely open to everything right now, so we’ll see where it leads,” he told Us. “We just want to really focus on Justin’s album right now and his tour. Let him get through that, ‘cause that alone is going to be so hard. So, we just want to really support him right now. And then we’ll see what happens after that, but the future looks very good.”