Travis Kelce is owning up to a hilarious mistake.

On the Wednesday, June 26, episode of his and brother Jason Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast, Travis admitted that he only recently realized that Alice in Wonderland is, well, Alice in Wonderland — and not “Alison Wonderland.”

Travis, 34, made the admission as he and Jason, 36, were presented a traditional British afternoon tea of finger sandwiches, scones, cream and jam to mark them recording the podcast on location in London.

“This is a very Alice in Wonderland tea set… oh, this is the official Mad Hatter tea service,” Jason said, examining the Alice in Wonderland-themed cups and teapot. “

Travis then chimed in, “I also just found out over the summer that it’s Alice in Wonderland, not ‘Alison Wonderland.’ I thought ‘Alison Wonderland’ was the name.”

Jason responded, “You thought it was ‘Alison Wonderland?’ We’ve watched the movie, though. You know her name wasn’t Alison.”

“I thought it was,” Travis said, prompting his older brother to break into a fit of laughter. “Not one time did I catch that, dude.”

Alice was first introduced in Lewis Carroll’s children’s books, Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland (1865) and Through the Looking-Glass (1871). The first book was adapted into Disney’s iconic animated film Alice in Wonderland in 1951.

Jason and Travis appeared to enjoy their afternoon tea experience indulging in British sweet treats including a filled choux pastry treat, which prompted Jason to make his own admission.

The former Philadelphia Eagles center said he is a “diehard watcher” of The Great British Bake Off, which is also called The Great British Baking Show in the U.S.

“One of those shows that Kylie and I just can’t wait for a new season to drop,” Jason said of his and wife Kylie Kelce’s viewing habits.

Elsewhere on the podcast, the siblings talked about their royal encounter with Prince William backstage at Travis’ girlfriend Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in London on Friday, June 21.

“Dude, he was the coolest motherf–ker,” Travis described the heir to the British throne. “He was so cool!”

Meanwhile, Jason said the highlight of the encounter was meeting William’s daughter, Princess Charlotte, 9.

“I gotta say, Prince William was fantastic, but the highlight was Princess Charlotte,” Jason said. “Prince George was great too. [But] she was so f–king adorable.”