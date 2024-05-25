Travis Kelce gave his stamp of approval after former Kansas City Chiefs player Chase Daniel detailed the invisible string theory that connected Kelce and Taylor Swift before they started dating.

It all began after Daniel, 37, reposted a tweet from a Swift fanpage that featured a photo of the singer in front of a Chiefs sign and another of Daniel, his wife and Swift, 34, posing together with a Chiefs jersey. The caption read, “Taylor took a pic during the [Reputation] tour with the Chiefs poster behind her!! And in 2015 ‘chase daniel’ who got Travis his first touchdown gave Taylor a Chiefs shirt!”

Daniel reacted to being included in the theory, saying via Instagram, “My name is in quotations, it’s not capitalized. I’m a real person, first and foremost, out here in the flesh. Yes, me and my wife Hillary gave Taylor Swift a jersey in 2015 on her tour. Yes, she was super nice. Yes, she is now dating Travis Kelce – invisible strings, maybe? That’s what I’m hearing, that’s what my wife’s telling me. But I’m a real person, you don’t have to put me in quotations. That’s hilarious. Yes, I threw Travis’ first touchdown. And yes, I’m taking full credit on introducing them through these invisible strings.”

Kelce, 34, had a simple but pointed reaction in the comment section, writing, “😂😂😂👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻,” to which Daniel replied, “Bro how funny is this?”

Swifties have long been known to decode the 14-time Grammy Award winner’s every move – especially when it comes to her songwriting. Fans have been citing her track “Invisible String” from her 2020 Folklore album, as well as other lyrics and events, to string together a bunch of small moments that seemingly connected Swift and the three-time Super Bowl champion together before they started their relationship.

“Were there clues I didn’t see? / And isn’t it just so pretty to think / All along there was some / Invisible string / Tying you to me?” she sings on the track, which was written and released well before the pair got together.

Other coincidences pointed out by Swift’s followers include the fact that she and the “New Heights” podcaster were both born in 1989 (the name of her fifth studio album), they have a mutual friend in Miles Teller, and Kelce once tweeted about squirrels in 2011 and Swift later dressed as a squirrel for Halloween in 2021, just to name a few.

Kelce and Swift were first romantically linked in the summer of 2023. The Tortured Poets Department artist later revealed in her TIME Magazine Person of the Year profile that by the time she attended her first Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears in Kelce’s family suite in September 2023, they were already a couple.

(Over the course of the 2023-2024 season, Swift attended 13 of Kelce’s Chiefs games. Kelce also defended Swift being booed at a December game against the New England Patriots.)

While Swift has supported Kelce during the NFL season, the Chiefs star has also shown his support for his girlfriend by flying across the world to see her perform on her Eras Tour.

After a short hiatus earlier this year, Swift kicked off the European leg of her tour this month, with Kelce joining her for some of the dates before prep for the 2024-2025 NFL season begins.

A source exclusively told Us Weekly in April that despite the hardships of being apart for longer periods of time while they’re working, the couple have “deepened their bond” during “all the time they’ve spent together recently.”

The insider added, “They support and respect [each other]. They have busy careers, so they understand those commitments, as difficult as it is.”