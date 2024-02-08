Niners Nation is eager for a Super Bowl victory, letting Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce know exactly how they feel before kickoff.

“I’ll tell you what, the Niners Nation or Niners gang made me feel really at home at the Vegas stadium last night,” Travis, 34, told brother Jason Kelce during the Thursday, February 8, episode of their “New Heights” podcast. “[They were] booing me. Felt right at home, baby.”

Travis continued, “I loved it. It fires me up, man, getting booed by the Bay Area. I loved it, boys, let’s go.”

Travis and the Chiefs will play the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday, February 11, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The big game will be the Chiefs’ sixth Super Bowl appearance and their third in the past four years. The Chiefs previously beat the 49ers in 2020, and won again in 2023 against Jason and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Because of the Chiefs’ recent history of victory, it has widely been said by football fans that the team is in their “villain era.”

“Don’t be hatin,’” Travis joked on Thursday. “I feel like I hear the cheers more than I hear the ‘eff yous.’”

In addition to the 49ers’ massive fanbase turning out in Vegas, the team itself will be tough to beat.

“They are big, strong and very fast,” Travis told Jason, 36, about the 49ers defensive line. “And they play very well together. You watch them on film, they kinda get better as the game goes on as a unit. You can see they’re finishing all their games and the other team isn’t. They’re doing a good job in certain situations in the second half that’s catapulting their team to win ball games, right now.”

He added: “This defense, man, they fly around and they’re smart, they have an idea and, on top of that, their backers can move. … That’s gonna be our biggest challenge.”

Travis further noted that “hell yeah” he was looking forward to facing off against the 49ers star tight end, George Kittle.

“That’s my guy, man,” Travis quipped. “In between the opening ceremony, we got to chat just a little while [when] everyone else was getting interviewed, but there’s so much chaos going on there. I told him to tell the family I said, ‘What’s up?’ and ‘Good luck to everybody and hope they enjoy the festivities and the game. Let’s go make this one another legendary game.’”

Kittle, 30, also addressed taking on Travis in the NFL championship during his press conference.

“He’s playing in the Super Bowl and I think at one point in the season, he was like, ‘I’m not having a good season,’” Kittle told reporters on Wednesday, February 7. “Well, watch the tape: he’s having a good season.”

Kittle is also interested in Travis’ love life and eager to discuss his relationship with pop star Taylor Swift after the Super Bowl. “I can’t wait … at some point in the offseason I’ll probably have to grab a beer and talk to him about it,” Kittle joked.