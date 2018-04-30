Tristan Thompson has broken his silence on social media following cheating allegations that surfaced days before Khloé Kardashian gave birth to their baby girl.

The NBA star, 27, took to Instagram after the Cleveland Cavaliers won 105-101 over the Indiana Pacers on Sunday, April 29. “WHAT AN ATMOSPHERE IN THE Q!! GREAT WIN #OnToTheNextOne,” he captioned a pic of himself on the court. Earlier in the day, Thompson began to trend on Twitter after he scored several points and made 10 rebounds for his team.

“Great win focus on the craft not the drama,” one fan wrote in his comments section. Another fan added: “Keep it up.”

Others weren’t as thrilled with his message on social media though. Instead of praise, many called him out for his past behavior.

“Don’t u think khloe deserves an apology smh,” one person wrote. A second added: “Plz do something to show Khloe that u sorry.”

Us Weekly confirmed earlier this month that Thompson had been unfaithful to Kardashian, 33, with multiple women since at least November. Footage of the basketball player appearing to kiss other women surfaced on April 10, two days before the pair welcomed daughter True. Kardashian has remained in Cleveland, Ohio, since her arrival, and has yet to speak out about the scandal.

Her sister Kim Kardashian, however, gave her two cents during an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which airs on Monday, April 30. She told the host: “It’s just so f—ked up.”

