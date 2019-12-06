Here we go again! Tristan Thompson paid ex-girlfriend Khloé Kardashian a compliment in the comments section of her latest Instagram pic.

The Revenge Body host, 35, posted an adorable photo of herself and the 28-year-old Cavaliers player’s daughter, True, 19 months. In the candid shot of the mother-daughter duo, Kardashian and True are pictured sitting in rocking chairs as they look up happily at one another.

“I can’t wait until we can have conversations,” Kardashian captioned the post on Thursday, December 5. “My best friend!” The sweet update attracted attention from Thompson who commented that Kardashian and True were “the Queen and Princess.”

Many of Kardashian’s friends took the time to chime in on the matter as well. Khadijah Haqq wrote that True “adores” her pal, while her fellow Good American cofounder, Emma Grede, noted that the snap was “adorable.” Chrissy Teigen also dropped a comment, writing: “Oh the conversations make you forget that you never had a kid at one point!!”

Thompson has been sporadically showering Kardashian with compliments on her Instagram posts since their split in February. In November, the athlete called his former flame “perfection” when she posted a photo of herself dressed in a white Good American bodysuit. Earlier that month, he gushed about Kardashian after she won a People’s Choice Awards for Best Reality Star of 2019.

“Wow wow wow @khloekardashian 👑👑,” he wrote. “Congrats Momma Koko on winning best reality star 2019, that’s two years in a row. Two time champ. I love the sound of that. So proud of all you have accomplished this year.”

Thompson’s latest show of appreciation comes after he surprised Kardashian with a diamond “promise ring” on the December 1 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. She admitted to feeling “conflicted” about whether she should keep the gift, adding that she wanted to make sure there are “no expectations.”

In the same episode, Thompson told Kardashian that he loved her during a FaceTime call with their daughter.

Kardashian romance with Thompson began in 2016, but the former couple broke up this past February after the pro basketballer cheated on his love with Kardashian family friend Jordyn Woods. Thompson first cheated on the reality star when she was expecting their daughter in April 2018.

The Strong Looks Better Naked author revealed that she’s forgiven Thompson and Woods, 22, in an Instagram Story post she shared on Thursday. “I don’t hold any negative or hateful feelings towards ANYONE! I mean that,” she wrote.

“Life is short! We are all humans trying to figure out this thing called life,” she continued. “Who am I to condemn anyone else? Yes, I’m allowed to feel hurt and pain. It would be unnatural for me to pretend as if I don’t. Personally, I don’t want to be carrying around a hateful heart. I crave peace in my life. Me holding onto hate is only going to hurt me in the end.”