Not the move! Tristan Thompson is in hot water with the NBA after exhibiting unseemly behavior in front of fans.

The league announced on Thursday, December 6, that the 27-year-old Cleveland Cavaliers player was fined $15,000 for “making an inappropriate gesture toward a spectator” during the Monday, December 3, game against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

One day after the incident, TMZ published footage of Thompson appearing to flip off crowd members when the Brooklyn Nets missed their last opportunity to score, leaving the Cavaliers winning 99 to 97.

Thompson is no stranger to heated moments on the court. In November, his girlfriend Khloé Kardashian’s sister Kendall Jenner jokingly booed him as he faced off against her boyfriend, Ben Simmons, who plays for the Philadelphia 76ers.

Kardashian, 34, set the record straight the following day, explaining that Jenner’s actions were all in good fun. “My sister was watching her man play against my man… So of course sees’ going to heckle the opposing team,” the Revenge Body host tweeted at the time. “Why are you confused?”

Fans initially thought the Victoria’s Secret model, 23, was giving Thompson flak during the game for cheating on Kardashian while she was pregnant with their daughter, True, a scandal that broke eight months ago and is currently playing out on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. The Good American founder has been open with fans about her decision to stand by Thompson in the aftermath for the sake of their little one.

“What he did was f—ked up and disgusting,” she tweeted last month. “What you’re watching [on KUWTK] is over seen months old. We have gone through countless hours of help.”

The Strong Looks Better Naked author and the athlete are currently in a good place and “trying for another baby,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly in the new issue. “She isn’t pregnant yet, but they are actively trying. Khloé loves being a mom. She wants True to have a sibling. In her mind, she and Tristan are fine.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!