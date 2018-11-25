Breaking it down. Khloé Kardashian defended her amused reaction after her little sister Kendall Jenner jokingly booed [the Good American designer’s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, during his game on Friday, November 23.

“I’m confused by @khloekardashian’s tweets,” one follower wrote on Twitter on Saturday, November 24. “One minute she’s calling TT out, then she’s defending being in his life, then she’s laughing at her sisters heckling him. I just wanna know where we stand Koko so I know how to feel!”

The Strong Looks Better Naked author, 34, was quick to explain herself. “What he did was f–ked up and disgusting,” she tweeted Saturday. “What you’re watching is over seven months old. We have gone through countless hours of help. My sister was watching her man Play against my man… So of course she’s going to heckle the opposing team. Why are you confused?”

Jenner, 23, was spotted joining in chants of “Boo, Tristan!” as the Cleveland Cavaliers forward stood at the free throw line in a game against the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Friday.

The model was rooting her for on-again, off-again boyfriend Ben Simmons, who plays for the 76ers.

Kardashian expressed her amusement at the model’s courtside manner via Twitter on Friday.

“Look at my baby heckler,” the Revenge Body host tweeted. “I’m dying, look at Kenny trying to heckle on the low-low! #ItDidntWork.”

Thompson, 27, tweeted that Simmons, 22, was his “bro” after video captured the latter giving him the finger on the court.

Us Weekly revealed in April that Thompson had cheated on Kardashian with multiple women days before the reality star gave birth to their now 7-month-old daughter, True.

Kardashian and Thompson, who celebrated Thanksgiving together with their little girl, have been dealing with the fallout of the affairs, which are currently being rehashed in season 15 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

“It is awkward, especially for maybe Tristan, who isn’t used to this,” Kim Kardashian said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday, November 21.

“Unfortunately, that was what [was] going on in our lives,” she added. “So six months later when it replays — and [he and Khloé have] gotten through what they needed to get through — and it’s rehashed in front of everyone and everyone’s giving their opinions all over again and we’re live-tweeting and everyone’s chiming in. So that is hard for Khloé and I’m sure for Tristan, but it’s our reality.”

