A win for the NBA star. Kimberly Alexander was ordered to pay Tristan Thompson $52,000 — $50,000 in general damages and $2,901.95 in costs — on Tuesday, June 22, in a libel lawsuit, according to court documents obtained by Us Weekly. The judgment is expected to be issued on July 26.

The Boston Celtics player, 30, filed a lawsuit against Alexander in May 2020, after she claimed that he is the father of her 5-year-old son.

Thompson, who shares 4-year-old Prince Thompson with Jordan Craig and 3-year-old True Thompson with Khloé Kardashian, took a DNA test to prove he is not the father of Alexander’s son.

The athlete originally requested $100,000 in “damages for loss of reputation, shame, mortification, and hurt feelings.” While he claimed that it had been more than a year since he received an endorsement deal, there was “insufficient evidence” that proved Alexander’s accusations were the link to the lack of deals.

In May, both Thompson and Kardashian, 36, sent a cease and desist letter to Alexander, asking that she “immediately stop defaming them with malicious defamatory lies and specious fabrications.”

One month later, Us confirmed that the Canada native and the Good American founder have split.

“They broke up a few weeks ago,” a source told Us on Monday, June 21. “They remain amicable toward each other and will continue to coparent. There was no drama that broke them up, things just didn’t work out between the two of them.”

The breakup news came one day after the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion aired, during which the reality star said the pair were taking things “day by day” after his past infidelities and still trying to have a second child.

“I just have to trust [him],” she said during part two of the special, which was filmed in April. “I know all the help that he’s got and the constant efforts that he makes every single day and how hard he fought to get back with me currently. I mean you can ask everyone, it really wasn’t an easy thing for him, but I don’t know why someone would go through all of that if they weren’t really serious.”