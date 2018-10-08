Will Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson get engaged soon? It sounds like that was the plan! The NBA star, 27, spoke to Kardashian’s mom, Kris Jenner, about push presents for his then-pregnant girlfriend during the Sunday, October 8, episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

“You know, Corey [Gamble] bought me for Christmas a couple years ago, this really beautiful little diamond ring, that’s like, you can put it on any finger … until you get that really huge diamond that’s gonna go on her ring finger!” Jenner said.

“Of course, eventually,” he replied.

Following the episode, the Strong Looks Better Naked author, 34, shared a cryptic message on her Instagram story, referencing her “darkest moments.”

“Shout out to everyone making progress that no one recognizes because you never let anyone see your darkest moments,” she wrote. “You’ve been silently winning battles and transforming yourself, be proud of every step you’re making in the right direction. Keep going because you got this.”

Ahead of the episode, she also posted this quote on her Story: “We don’t always choose what happens to us, but we can choose to see it as a positive, to believe it is for the best, and to use it to grow.”

Thompson and Kardashian welcomed their daughter, True Thompson, on April 12, just two days after the Cleveland Cavaliers star was caught cheating with several other women in photos and videos. However, Kardashian chose to forgive him and is planning to move back to Cleveland with him when the NBA season starts later this month.

“Tristan has promised Khloé he will never betray her again,” an insider recently told Us Weekly. “She believes him.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E! Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

