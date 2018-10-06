Sending a message. Khloé Kardashian posted a quote about staying positive on Instagram on Saturday, October 6.

“We don’t always choose what happens to us, but we can choose to see it as a positive, to believe it is for the best, and to use it to grow,” read the quote on the reality TV star’s Instagram Story.

The post comes after a week that has seen the Good American cofounder share a number of inspirational posts.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 34, posted a gallery of pics on Thursday, October 4, showing her in a hot pink suit along with the caption, “All of that, and you’re still standing. I am proud of you! You’re doing a great job. Keep going.”

Earlier in the week, she shared a message about rising above adversity: “If you’ve been brutally broken but still have the courage to be gentle to other living beings, then you’re a badass with a heart of an angel.”

She also wrote about being “responsible for your own happiness,” on Sunday, September 30.

The posts come a month after the reality TV star’s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, was spotted getting close to an unidentified woman during a night out with Kardashian, whom he cheated on while she was pregnant with their now-5-month-old daughter, True.

“Tristan and a girl were chatting and flirting throughout the night,” an eyewitness told Us Weekly in September. “They were very touchy-feely. He had his hand on her butt.”

But an insider close to Kardashian told Us that the Strong Looks Better Naked author wasn’t going to let the incident impact their relationship. “Khloé believes every word Tristan tells her,” the source said. “They’ll stay together.”

Kardashian is set to move back to Cleveland with Thompson, 27, when the NBA season begins this month.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!