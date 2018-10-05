Pushing through. Khloé Kardashian seemingly gave herself a pat on the back in a cryptic new Instagram post.

“All of that, and you’re still standing. I am proud of you!” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 34, wrote on Thursday, October 4. “You’re doing a great job! Keep going.”

In the gallery of pics, Kardashian poses in a hot pink suit, accompanied by matching lips and slicked down hair.

The Good American founder shared similarly cryptic memes on her Instagram Story Friday, October 5. One post read: “I hate judgmental people … I’m in no position to judge and neither are you.”

Another meme quipped: “Lord, grant me the serenity to accept stupid people the way they are, courage to maintain my self-control, and wisdom to know that if I act on it, I will go to jail.”

Earlier this week, Kardashian shared a more serious message on her Instagram Story, which read, “If you’ve been brutally broken but still have the courage to be gentle to other living beings, then you’re a badass with a heart of an angel.”

The reality star regularly shares such tokens on her Instagram account. She also posted about being responsible for her own happiness in September.

Us Weekly reported that same month Kardashian’s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, was spotted getting close to an unidentified woman during a night out with the Revenge Body host, whom he cheated on while she was nine months pregnant with their daughter, 5-month-old True. “Tristan and a girl were chatting and flirting throughout the night,” an eyewitness told Us. “They were very touchy-feely. He had his hand on her butt.”

An insider close to the Strong Looks Better Naked author, who is set to relocate to Cleveland with Thompson, 27, when the NBA season begins this month, insisted that she would not let the incident break her relationship. “Khloé believes every word Tristan tells her,” the source noted. “They’ll stay together.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!