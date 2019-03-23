Tristan Thompson Listens to Song About Taking 'Secrets' to the 'Grave'

Letting his music do the talking. Tristan Thompson shared a song with his followers that featured telling lyrics following his cheating scandal with Jordyn Woods during his relationship with Khloé Kardashian.

The 28-year-old NBA player posted an Instagram Story video on Saturday, March 23. In the clip, NAV’s “To My Grave” from the album Bad Habits was on the radio. “I got my stick way before I laced my kicks / Gotta keep a stick with these diamonds on my fist / I stay with snakes, yeah they slimy and they hiss / Y’all did great, tried to line me and you missed / Heavyweight, my watch cost more than a brick,” the musician rapped.

In another part of the track, the lyrics read: “I got secrets that I’m takin’ to my grave.”

Meanwhile, Kardashian, 34, posted an excerpt of a speech about “true love” on her Instagram Story on Saturday, along with a lengthy quote about evolving.

Thompson has remained relatively quiet on social media since news broke in February that he cheated on the reality star with Kylie Jenner‘s best friend Woods, 21. The basketball player initially tweeted, “FAKE NEWS,” seemingly in response to the allegations. He later deleted the post.

The athlete resurfaced in public as he traveled around the country for work. He also spent time with multiple women, including two hangouts with model Karizma Ramirez in New York City. Thompson later kicked back at a Miami pool party with several ladies.

Us Weekly reported earlier this month that Kardashian is “extremely upset” with her ex for not spending time with their 11-month-old daughter, True. “He isn’t really making any effort to be involved in their daughter True’s life,” a source revealed. “Khloé understands he is on the road because of basketball and lives in Cleveland, but she just feels that Tristan has moved on. Tristan’s attitude seems to be, ‘I will see True when I see her.’”

