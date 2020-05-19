Twilight actor Gregory Tyree Boyce died on Wednesday, May 13, at the age of 30.

The star, who is best known for his role as Tyler Crowley, one of Bella Swan’s schoolmates, in the 2008 vampire film, was found dead in his Las Vegas condo, alongside his girlfriend Natalie Adepoju, 27, E! News reports.

The cause of death hasn’t been released for either individual, but Boyce’s mother, Lisa Wayne, confirmed his passing in a touching Facebook tribute on Sunday, May 17. In her post, Wayne revealed that her son was “the best chef” who was working on a food business called West Wings.

“I can say that my son was my favorite chef,” she wrote. “He was on to something great and that was his passion.”

According to Wayne, she was supposed to meet with Boyce on Tuesday, May 12, to talk about his business venture, but “that never happened.”

“Greggy, if I could get my chef on like you, I’d continue this West Wings and set your baby girl up for life. You told me that you didn’t want me to work, you wanted to take care of me,” she continued. “Oh man, this is killing me Hunny.”

She added: “I’m sick without you. I’m torn, I’m lost. I’m in pain. I’d text you or call you when I was broken or worried about something, and you’d tell me, Ma, I got you, we’ll get thru this together. Boy. Why did you leave me.”

Wayne last spoke to her son on May 11, when they dined on Mother’s Day leftovers.

“You walked me to my car, hugged me, kissed me on my cheek and told me that you love me and to call you when I got home. That was it,” she recalled. “Never another hug, kiss or to hear those words, I love you again. I’m broken. I love you Greggy, my Hunny.”

In a statement to TMZ, his family said, “We as family of Gregory Boyce are very saddened by our loss. He was a dad, son, grandson, brother, uncle, and friend. He was the light of all our lives and we are very saddened by his death. The Gregory we knew was intimate with the world and a good person. He was a very respectful and responsible man. He always put others first. The family would like to ask for our privacy as we mourn our losses and thank you for your well wishes.”

Boyce celebrated his 30th birthday in December and told his Instagram followers that “at one point I didn’t think I would make it to see 30.”

“Over the years like everyone else I have made mistakes along the way, but today is one of those days I only reflect on the great ones,” wrote at the time. “What a time to be alive. Happy Dirty 30 self! Let’s make the rest of these years your best!!”

The actor — whose last acting role was in the short video Apocalypse in 2018 — is survived by his 10-year-old daughter, Alaya. His girlfriend also had a child, son Egypt.

Adepoju’s family created a GoFundMe page following her death to help “send our baby home the proper way.”