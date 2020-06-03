Actor Gregory Tyree Boyce and his girlfriend, Natalie Adepoju, died from drug overdoses, Us Weekly can confirm.

The Clark County Coroner’s office told Us that the pair accidentally overdosed on cocaine and fentanyl. According to Las Vegas Review-Journal, the coroner’s report stated that police found white powder and a straw next to the couple’s bodies.

Boyce, 30, and Adepoju, 27, were found dead on May 13 inside of his Las Vegas condominium. The late star is survived by his 10-year-old daughter, Alaya, while Adepoju had a son named Egypt.

Boyce was best known for playing Bella Swan’s classmate Tyler Crowley in 2008’s Twilight. His only other major acting credit came a decade later in the 2018 short film Apocalypse.

His mother, Lisa Wayne, confirmed the news with a heartbreaking statement via Facebook on May 17. At the time, she raved about what an amazing “chef” her son was and shared how gutted she was over the loss.

“I’m sick without you. I’m torn, I’m lost. I’m in pain,” she previously wrote. “I’d text you or call you when I was broken or worried about something, and you’d tell me, Ma, I got you, we’ll get thru this together. Boy. Why did you leave me? We lived in the same complex and you were my dinner. You’d cook, I’d come eat and chill and walk back home.”

Wayne also revealed that Boyce was planning to open up his own food business. “He created the flavors to his perfection and named them after west coast rappers,” she shared. “Snoop Dog, Kendrick Lamar, Roddy Ricch, The Game, etc. He had flavors, like, Tequila Lime Agave … those were my favorite.”

Two days later, she thanked everyone who provided “kind words, support, love and memories” in the wake of Boyce’s death.

While celebrating his birthday in December, Boyce confessed that he never anticipated that he’d live that long.

“At one point, I didn’t think I would make it to see 30 years old,” he wrote via Instagram, sharing a headshot of himself as a child. “Over the years like everyone else I have made mistakes along the way, but today is one of those days I only reflect on the great ones. What a time to be alive. Happy Dirty 30 self! Let’s make the rest of these years your best!! #dirtythirty #sagittarius.”

