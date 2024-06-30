‘Two and a Half Men’ Alum Angus T. Jones Spotted In Rare Public Outing

Angus T. Jones was spotted in a rare public outing over the weekend.

The former child star, 30, was photographed in Los Angeles on Saturday, June 29, where he wore a black T-shirt and jeans, as well as a black cap and glasses.

Jones was last spotted out in public earlier this year, seen getting out of his car in Los Angeles in February while wearing a black hoodie, shorts, a beanie and sunglasses.

Jones portrayed Jake on the popular CBS series Two and a Half Men alongside Charlie Sheen and Jake Cryer from the age of 10 years old when he was cast in 2003. While Cryer portrayed Jake’s uptight single father, Alan Harper, Sheen played his hedonistic brother, Charlie Harper.

Following his time on the sitcom, which he quit in 2013, Jones has for the most part removed himself from the public eye. In 2012, he had previously urged fans to “please stop watching Two and a Half Men” after he was baptized into the Seventh-Day Advent Church.

However, Jones later apologized for his comments and wound up making one final guest appearance in season 12 for the Two and a Half Men series finale, which aired in 2015.

In a 2016 interview with People, Jones shared that he was “very confident” in his decision to depart Two and a Half Men and attend college at the University of Colorado at Boulder.

“Going to college was something I was really, really excited about,” he said at the time, adding that going to school allowed him to live a “normal existence” outside of the entertainment industry. “I wasn’t the center of everyone’s attention, and that was nice.”

He continued, “I got pretty doomsday with my thinking for a long time, but now I’m having fun and enjoying where I’m at. I no longer feel like every step I take is on a landmine.”

Jones’ most recent acting role was as a guest star on Sheen’s Max series, Bookie, in November 2023 where he joined several of his costars from Two and a Half Men. This included series creator Chuck Lorre, who shared at the time that Jones was “doing great.”

“[Angus] is doing great,” Lorre said in an interview with Variety at the time. “He’s a terrific guy. It’s an extraordinary thing. We started working together [when] he was 8 years old. And to work together again, 20 years later, we had fun. It was a wonderful afternoon. Everybody had the same reaction: ‘Oh my god. You’re a grown man!’”