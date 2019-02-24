The party’s over for Tyga. The rapper was kicked out of Floyd Mayweather‘s birthday celebration on Saturday, February 23, after getting into an altercation with a security guard.

The “Floss in the Bank” wordsmith, 29, was dragged out of The Sunset Room in Hollywood, where the former professional boxer was ringing in his 42nd birthday with friends such as French Montana.

“It started as a rift about letting another guy go to a certain area of the party,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly of the musician’s beef with a club security guard. “Then Tyga started yelling at security, saying, ‘What did you say to me?’ And they started a fight.”

The source adds: “Tyga told his security guard, ‘Give me the gun.'”

The rapper (real name Micheal Ray Stevenson) then escalated the situation and “went to reach for his security guard’s gun,” says the insider. He was thrown out of the bash by the club security.

Tyga, who takes responsibility for ex Kylie Jenner‘s success, is no stranger to trouble at clubs. In April 2017, the same month he and Jenner called it quits, he was detained by Los Angeles Police Department officers after leaving Hollywood’s Avenue nightclub.

LAPD told Us at the time: “Officers decided to conduct a field sobriety test. However, due to all the paparazzi at the location, officers decided to transfer Mr. Stevenson to Hollywood station. He passed the field sobriety test and was released. He was cited for a minor traffic violation.”

The Scream: The TV Series star famously dated the Lip Kit maven, 21, on and off, from 2014 to 2017. “You just get older, you get me? It was a relationship in front of the world, and that was it,” Tyga said about dating Jenner on Complex‘s morning show Everyday Struggle in February 2018. “She has her new life, I have my new life and that’s it. There’s no bad blood, no problems.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star gave birth to a baby girl, Stormi, earlier that month, with boyfriend Travis Scott. Tyga also has a child, son King Cairo, 6, with ex Blac Chyna.

