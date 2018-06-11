Hottie with a body! Tyler Baltierra is sharing an update on his weight loss journey and even revealed his fit physique in a new shirtless selfie.

“Hard work is paying off! It’s been 6 months since completely changing my eating habits, I dropped 40lbs & now it’s time to cut it all up with these workouts, BOOM!” the Teen Mom OG star, 26, wrote via Instagram on Saturday, June 9, alongside a photo of his impressive toned chest. “#CrushingThesePersonalGoals #ItFeelsGreat.”

The MTV personality recently posted a shirtless picture back in February, noting that it feels “so damn good” to achieve his fitness goals. One month earlier, he tweeted about maintaining his newfound healthy lifestyle.

“I’m not really ‘on a diet.’ I just started caring more deeply about what I was putting in my body,” the 16 and Pregnant alum wrote in January. “To jumpstart the weight loss, I cut out carbs (besides toast in the a.m.) filed up on fruit, smoked fish, & vegetables for lunch & late lean meats, vegetables & salad for dinner.”

Baltierra’s wife, Catelynn Lowell, has also been committed to improving her health and well-being. The Conquering Chaos author, 26, checked into rehab for a third time in January after experiencing suicidal thoughts. Baltierra visited his love in February and wrote a sweet message via Instagram about supporting her mental health journey.

“Seeing this gorgeous woman & all the work she has done has given me such hope, a feeling of peace, and unconditional love that is hard to explain with words,” he gushed at the time. “It was a very emotionally intense Family Week Program, but I know that our love & commitment towards each other will persevere through anything this life throws our way.”

The Tierra Reign cofounders, who share 3-year-old daughter Novalee, exchanged vows in August 2015. Shortly after visiting Lowell, Baltierra tweeted an important message about standing by his wife amid her struggles.

“Marriage & relationships aren’t always sunshine & rainbows. I believe love is not a feeling, it’s a choice,” he wrote. “A choice to sacrifice for that person, a choice of dedicated commitment to another & understanding the selfless acts that are required from both to maintain serenity.”

