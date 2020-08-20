Love conquers all. Tyler Cameron sounded off on Clare Crawley’s Bachelorette exit after her drama with his friend Matt James.

“So, here’s my thing, if Clare found love in 12 days [I] love that [and] I’m stoked,” Cameron, 27, exclusively told Us Weekly while promoting his Verizon partnership. “That’s great.”

Earlier in the month, Us confirmed that Crawley, 39, walked away from season 16 of The Bachelorette after finding love with one of her suitors a few weeks into filming. She has since been replaced by Tayshia Adams. Both of their journeys for love will play out when the dating series returns to ABC this fall.

As Crawley shakes things up on screen, Cameron is still focused on her treatment of James, 28, who was set to be a contestant on her season before he was named the Bachelor for season 25.

In April, the hairstylist tweeted about some of her contestants “doing interviews and creating Cameo accounts” before starring on the show, saying “you are in it for the wrong reason.” James, who was on Cameo, cleared the air via his Instagram Story at the time saying he pledged all of the earnings from the app to the Robin Hood Foundation to fight poverty in New York City.

“She came at my boy a little bit, you know, that tweet,” Cameron told Us. “And the funny thing is, is like Matt had a Cameo, but the guy she picked too had a Cameo. So, you know, it’s interesting.”

Despite the drama between Crawley and James, Cameron supports love no matter how one finds it.

“I wish [her] happiness because what comes with this show is tons of pressure after you start dating somebody,” the model explained. “So, I hope that Claire and whoever she picks are able to kind of work through that and get past that and really focus on each other. I wish them success. I wish them happiness.”

The Barkitecture host also opened up about Adams, 29, becoming the show’s new lead.

“I’m very excited to see [her],” the Florida native told Us. “I saw bits and pieces of her on Paradise with JPJ [John Paul Jones] and she’s beautiful. Amazing. So I can’t wait to see her story and how it all unfolds.”

When it comes to his roommate’s time as the Bachelor, Cameron revealed that he would have his back with whomever James chooses — but he doesn’t think 12 days is long enough to pick a winner.

“If you can really make that decision off of, like, 12 days, whatever it is, like, and feel completely comfortable with it then, great,” Cameron told Us. “But I think you need the whole experience to really kind of see it all through. You know, ask the tough questions and whatnot. So, I would encourage [him] to go all the way through with it. But if you know, you know.”

He concluded that “hopefully,” Crawley has had the luck of knowing early on. “Maybe she knows, you know, and like, that’s awesome. That’s even a better story,” Cameron said. “They can go through all the BS. So hopefully that’s what it is.”

As Crawley’s season moves forward, Cameron is focused on his partnership with Verizon and its 5G Mix & Match Unlimited Plans and corresponding Matchmaker Quiz. The former reality star has teamed up with the company to launch its dating-style quiz that helps customers figure out the best wireless plan for their lifestyle.

“I did the Mix & Match quiz. It actually kinda grouped me up with the Play More Unlimited plan, which for me is perfect,” he explained. “It asks you, like, what would you order on a date with somebody? Or, you know, like what, what’s your ideal first date and things like that. Those kind of help you by clicking what is good for you. It helps you pick your plan.”

The TV personality added: “It’s going to help my phone. I’m going to be able to call people and actually get texts. I still got Hulu. I got Disney+, I got ESPN plus and I got Apple music. So I’m definitely upgrading my movies now.”

