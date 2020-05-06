Mission #DateDylansMom is a go! The Bachelorette alum Dylan Barbour started a campaign to find someone to date his mother, Cassandra Barbour — and his former costar Tyler Cameron revealed that he has someone in mind.

Dylan, 25, took to Instagram on Tuesday, May 5, to share six photos of the eligible bachelorette alongside the caption, “My mom has been there for each of her three sons through all the relationship issues. The break ups, the make ups, and everything in between. She even powered through flying down to Mexico to meet her future daughter in law [Hannah Godwin] without even knowing her prior + it wasn’t aired (commitment amiright?).”

The Bachelor in Paradise alum told his Instagram followers that he got “Momma Barbour’s approval” to start the movement, announcing, “This is my (our) notice to the world that #DateDylansMom is now in full effect!!! We’re on the lookout for Mr. Right.”

Dylan ended his post by joking that there is “only one restriction: @tylerjcameron3 is banned from participating.” With that said, Tyler, 27, suggested his father, Jeff Cameron, in his place.

“Since im out of the race maybe we can set her up with pops,” the model commented. “Could you imagine all of the fun activities. We can make bunk beds and be step brothers. I’m to [sic] big for top bunk so im already calling bottom.”

In response, the tech entrepreneur wrote, “We should make it one big full sized bed.”

Dylan’s father lost his battle with cancer in July 2018. Tyler’s mother, Andrea Cameron, who divorced Jeff in the early 2000s, died from a brain aneurysm in March.

Dylan paid tribute to his late dad via Instagram in July 2019, writing, “To be honest, there are moments where it feels as if only weeks have passed, but there are others where it seems like years. However, no matter the length there has not been and there will not be a day that passes where I don’t think of you, Dad. … I’ll try to hold down mom and big bro but you know how they get sometimes.”