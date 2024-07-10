Tyler Hilton and Megan Park found lasting love on set — and their connection actually inspired the movie’s outcome.

Hilton and Park initially met while filming 2007’s Charlie Bartlett, quickly sparking a real-life romance when cameras stopped rolling.

“We met doing the movie Charlie Bartlett together in Toronto. Our characters weren’t even supposed to have any interaction in the original script, but once the producers met us independently — before we had met or started filming — they felt like we’d have good chemistry, so they rewrote the script to have our characters fall in love,” Park recalled to Inside Weddings in June 2020. “Apparently, they had some really good intuition! We went on a date the first night after filming, and the rest is history.”

After more than seven years together, the One Tree Hill alum asked Park to marry him.

“I was so nervous to propose! Even though we’d been together for about eight years and her family felt like mine already, I still asked her mom and dad for their permission … just to make double sure they had a final say before getting stuck with me,” Hilton told the magazine. “They were easy on me. My grandmother, one of my favorite people in the world, gave me her mother’s ring to use to propose to Megan. It was a small, vintage, silver ring and just perfect.”

Hilton and the Secret Life of the American Teenager alum wed in October 2015 before welcoming daughter Winnie and son Benny.

Keep scrolling for Hilton and Park’s complete relationship timeline:

July 2006

Park and Hilton went on their first date after production on Charlie Bartlett began. They quickly became inseparable, leading the film writers to adjust the script to make their characters endgame.

December 2013

Hilton proposed to Park with an heirloom engagement ring.

“I took Megan to the parking lot of the tiny apartment building I lived in when we first started dating, where she’d come to visit me when she still lived in Canada,” he recalled to Inside Weddings in June 2020. “We were long distance for years and this was the place where our relationship really had its foundation. It sounded cool in my head, but when we got there I thought, ‘Why did I bring her to a parking lot to do this?’ I started losing it before I even got to my knee, [I] couldn’t even talk because I was so nervous.”

October 2015

Hilton and Park wed two years later with Missi Pyle, Park’s movie mom from 2008’s A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song, officiating the ceremony. Park’s Secret Life costars, including Shailene Woodley and Francia Raisa, also attended the nuptials.

“It was everything we wanted it to be and it was so nice after so many years together to finally celebrate our relationship with all of our friends and family,” Park exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. “It’s nice to have everyone we love in one place finally for all these years to celebrate our love for each other.”

August 2016

In addition to acting, Park has also stepped behind the camera. She directed Hilton in 2016’s We’re Adults Now opposite Katie Boland.

“Directing these two in one million degree NYC heat ☀️,” Park captioned an Instagram snap from the set.

December 2019

Park gave birth to the pair’s daughter, Winnie, in December. They publicly confirmed their little one’s arrival in February 2020.

“Remember that project I said I was working on …? The one I told you was my favorite thing I’ve ever been a part of and it killed me to keep it a secret from u … ?? Welp, @meganparkithere and I have kept it to ourselves long enough,” Hilton wrote via Instagram. “Everyone … meet the newest member of our crew, our daughter, Winnie Hilton. It feels like we’ve known her our whole lives already and being her dad [is] the most natural thing I’ve ever done. To say I’m obsessed doesn’t quite do it justice.”

August 2020

Park’s debut feature film, The Fallout, featured a special assist from Hilton.

“Funny enough. We were having a difficult time finding a piece of music for this one section,” Park told L’Odet magazine in February 2022. “He had done a little bit of scoring before — he’s working on this animated show with his producing partner. We told him exactly what we wanted, beat by beat in terms of what needed to change to be matched up with this one scene. It was just a difficult piece to match a song for. He wrote something and put it under his scoring name, which is BC Fog.”

She added, “There was no bias sending it to the music editor. They loved it and everybody really felt like it fit perfectly and then we almost didn’t have lyrics on it, but we decided to try it. Maisy was so sweet. We’d become friends. I was like, ‘Hey, would you mind just singing these lyrics?’ And she was so down. They did it in two different places, she’s in Nashville, he’s here in Canada, but I really love that piece of music. It worked out really well.”

July 2024

Park kept her pregnancy with the pair’s second child under wraps while she directed her second feature film, My Old Ass.

“I’m a dude Dad!!! Our family of 3 is now a family of 4!!” Hilton gushed via Instagram on July 9, confirming the birth of their son, Benny. “@megan_park was an absolute hero carrying him while she did post-production on her new movie @myoldassfilm plus press and travel to Sundance Film Fest for the premiere! Winnie and I were dying to meet him… and he didn’t disappoint.”