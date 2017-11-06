A friend in need. Tyrese revealed that he received $5 million from Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith to help cover him financially during his current legal battle against his ex-wife, Norma Mitchell Gibson.

The actor took to Instagram on Sunday, November 5, to thank his friends for contributing along with a touching message. “When we show UP for each-other there’s nothing that can’t be done I️ repeat nothing,” the actor, 38, wrote alongside a series of photos of himself with the Suicide Squad actor.

He added: “My wife kept the news away from me cause I’ve been on with lawyers all day but our family and our sister Jada-Pinkett Smith and my brother Will Smith just sent us 5 million dollars to help keep us afloat.”

The Fate of the Furious star has been open on social media about his legal battle over his daughter Shayla, and how that has taken a toll on him monetarily. The Baby Boy actor also revealed in the post that the couple asked him to stay off the internet now that his financial woes are taken care of.

“You’ve guys asked me to get off and stay off the Internet now that my daughter’s legal fees will be paid ! will listen,” he said in the post. “The Smiths’s and their whole family has always shown up for The Gibson’s. Uncle Will you’re an uncle for real.”

Gibson has also been taking to Instagram to express his frustration with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson because he is working on a forthcoming spinoff film based on his Fast and Furious character, Hobbs. The spinoff is causing a delay in the making of the next Fast and Furious film, which Gibson says is a “selfish” move on the former pro wrestler’s part.

“You are simply NOT the people’s champ….. you are a selfish champ….. I’m almost broke swimming in legal fees CAA tried but couldn’t book me anything cause my ex wife killed my reputation so no one wants to hire me..,” he said in a post on Instagram on November 1. “It’s not about I know I know I know right?? Says the man on the Forbes list.. Make sure you kiss your 2 daughters when you get home I wish I could but I can’t afford to fight for my baby anymore so they’re likely going to take her away.”

In court documents, Norma accused the actor of physically abusing their 10-year-old daughter, which Gibson denies. The singer recently posted a tearful video to his ex-wife, whom he wed in 2007 and divorced in 2009, opening up about the situation. “I’m at $13,000 a month, what more do you want from me?” Gibson says in the Facebook video. “I don’t hate you Norma. I don’t know why you hate me, but I don’t hate you. But you just can’t wake up on September 11th and accuse me of something I didn’t do!”

Johnson has yet to publicly acknowledge Gibson’s comments and the Smiths have yet to confirm the donation.

