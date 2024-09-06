F is for fall — plus football, fashion and film festivals. That’s right: all at once, we’ve got the start of the NFL season, New York Fashion Week and the Toronto Film Festival. And that’s not all that was going on today at Us…

Sir Ian McKellan says that the late Queen Elizabeth II was “bloody rude” when they met in 2008 — and that he is “most definitely on [Prince] Harry’s side” in the royal family feud.

The Valley star and Vanderpump Rules alum Kristen Doute is engaged to boyfriend Luke Broderick, she tells Us exclusively — see photos of the ring!

In the just-dropped new season of Netflix’s Selling Sunset, star Chelsea Lazkani’s marital anguish and her husband Jeff’s alleged affair took center stage, leading to a dramatic breaking-the-fourth-wall moment.

Yes, Taylor Swift was in the stands (er, suite) at the Kansas City Chiefs’ and boyfriend Travis Kelce’s first NFL game of the season. . . and fans think she busted out some Eras Tour choreography.

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni have remained mum about all that alleged It Ends With Us drama, but their costar Brandon Sklenar recently spoke out via Instagram, and then explained why in a new interview.

Visit UsMagazine.com, sign up to get daily news via email and follow Us on Instagram or Facebook for more news, exclusive interviews and intel, red carpet dispatches and beyond.