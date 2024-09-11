Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl dropped a bombshell when he announced that he’d “recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage. I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her.” But it’s not the first cheating scandal linked to the former Nirvana drummer. Here, we break down the Grammy winner’s history of infidelity. Find out what else we’re talking about today at Us . . .

On the cover of the new Us Weekly, sources reveal what bachelor-turned-family-man George Clooney’s life is like now on the eve of his 10th wedding anniversary with wife Amal, and why he’s “sentimental about the good years he has left.”

Believe it or not, tonight’s MTV Video Music Awards mark the 40th (!) installment of the event; get ready for the big show with this nominees refresher and a look back at the very first 1984 show featuring relative newcomer Madonna.

Speaking of throwbacks, remember when Ryan Reynolds and Alanis Morissette dated — and were engaged?

Bachelor Nation is still processing the aftermath of Bachelorette star Jenn Tran’s very messy split with Devin Straders — here’s a helpful explainer.

Sign up to get daily newsletters and follow Us on Instagram or Facebook for more news, exclusive interviews and intel, red carpet dispatches and beyond.