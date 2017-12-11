Owning up to his mistakes. Jax Taylor is picking up the pieces of his relationship with Brittany Cartwright after admitting that he cheated on her with their former SUR coworker Faith. The Vanderpump Rules bad boy stopped by Us Weekly to talk about why he cheated on his long-term girlfriend and the current status of their romance. Watch the video above!

Taylor, 38, finally came clean on the December 11 episode, prompting his girlfriend of more than two years to tell him to “rot in hell.”

“I wasn’t thinking. It was one of my usual mess ups. I really really really regret what I did,” Taylor told Us. “It was just a huge mistake that we are actually working out right now. This was shot many months ago so we’re working through it and we’re in a good place right now.”

The reality star does have a cheating history and admits that he has a tendency to undermine romances.

“If something is going [well] I tend to sabotage it by doing something wrong, instead of doing the right thing by talking it out,” Taylor admits to Us. “I tend to try to get out of relationships and this was my attempt to get out of something I really didn’t want to get out of. It was a stupid mistake that I’m paying for every day.”

And while many viewers and fellow castmastes were surprised that Taylor would cheat on Cartwright with Faith, the reality star admits that “it wasn’t about the person.”

“I couldn’t care less about that. It was a situation that I was in. It had nothing to do with that person. She was there for camera time and I’m not even going to entertain her,” Taylor told Us. “It wasn’t about her. It was about what I was dealing with in my relationship and the actions I took to try to sabotage my relationship.”

Taylor is now taking the steps to salvage things with the Kentucky native. When asked if he feels he could be monogamous, the former model told Us, “Yes, of course. I’m going to therapy and getting some help and trying to better myself because I have some issues that I’m working out. I’m trying to fix that.”

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

