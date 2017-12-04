Bottoms up! Vanderpump Rules star Jax Taylor stopped by Us Weekly to play a game of “Never Have I Ever.” The reality star took several sips of champagne as he revealed everything from the time he sexted his mom to whether or not he’s had a fantasy about Lisa Vanderpump. Watch the video above!

Taylor has spent many hours working behind the bar Vanderpump’s restaurant SUR, but has he ever thought about the Beverly Hills housewife in a romantic way? Turns out, this bad boy has only had good thoughts.

“I love Lisa Vanderpump,” Taylor, 38, told Us. “I look at her as a mother figure. So no, I never have, but I know there are a couple guys on the show that have.”

The Bravo star doesn’t have time for naughty thoughts since he’s too busy stuffing his pockets with items from the West Hollywood restaurant. Taylor admits having stolen “rolls of toilet paper, alcohol, candles, silverware and salt and pepper shakers.”

The former model, of course, had to drink up when asked if he has ever sexted the wrong person, which he admits he’s “done a lot.” Yet, there is one moment in particular that it really backfired.

“I sexted my mom,” Taylor revealed to Us. “I got a phone call in the morning from my dad, he’s like ‘Do you want to explain what you texted your mother last night?’ I’m looking at my phone and then my mom is like ’Is this how you talk to women? Is this what you say?’ I’m like ‘Mom, it was a joke.’ It was really graphic sexually.”

While Taylor, who is dating fellow cast member Brittany Cartwright, did drink most of the game, he’s pretty used to it since he admits he was drunk for 75 percent of the upcoming sixth season of Vanderpump Rules.

“Vanderpump is a rough season,” Taylor told Us. “I’m probably going to seriously hide for most of the season. I’m going to turn off my social media for sure. There are a lot of tears, a lot of fighting, per usual, it just happens. My usual antics.”

He continued, “I’m probably not going to have very many fans.”

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

