Vanderpump Rules Raquel Is Surrounded By So Much Love After James Split

What matters most. After Raquel Leviss and James Kennedy‘s breakup made headlines, the model is choosing to focus on the positive.

“Thank you all for the kind words of encouragement. I feel so grateful to have such supportive family and friends during this time,” Leviss, 27, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, December 8. “I have been surrounded by so much love and been enjoying my girls night in with with my dear friend @jennytingting and her adorable cuddle big fur baby Lexi 🎀🐾💗.”

After filming the season 9 Vanderpump Rules reunion on Friday, December 3, — during which they informed their costars about their split — Leviss and Kennedy, 29, took to social media to confirm their decision to part ways.

“After these 5 wonderful years we had together, we decided we have two different goals and made the decision to call off the engagement,” the duo captioned their joint Instagram statements on Sunday, December 5. “We love each other very much, but we aren’t in love anymore. We want nothing but the best for each other so please keep any thoughts positive. Sending Love.”

As the former pageant contestant started moving her things out of their apartment, a source told Us Weekly that the breakup was “a hard decision” that was the result of a “tumultuous relationship.”

“They both want different things,” the insider said. “They don’t have love anymore in terms of a romantic relationship, but they still have love for each other as friends. … They’re really trying to figure out what their lives look like now that they’ve split. They have a lot of admiration and respect for each other.”

The U.K. native, for his part, reflected on his future as he deals with the major life change.

“Last day of filming today and what a year it has been (to say the least) today one chapter ends and a new chapter truly begins for me,” Kennedy captioned a photo of himself via Instagram on Tuesday, December 7. “Not sure what I’m going to do but I do know one thing, I will continue my journey without alcohol, I will find my true self and the music never dies. Thank you to all my friends that have reached out I appreciate you all so much. Cheers.”

That same day, Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix weighed in on whether they expected Leviss and Kennedy to go their separate ways.

“We were just at Disneyland with them, like, two days before and I never would have thought anything was amiss, so we were very shocked,” Madix, 36, revealed on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen before Sandoval, 38, added that the news was “probably the most surprising moment that we’ve had on Vanderpump Rules” in years.

The Florida native noted that there was one aspect of their friend’s relationship that she was previously concerned about, saying, “I say this with nothing but love in my heart for James, I think when he stopped drinking and became sober there were other issues that he was not going to — his refusal to go to real therapy honestly is a huge red flag for me.”