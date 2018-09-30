Are they or aren’t they? Scheana Shay looked PUMPed to be spending time with Vanderpump Rules costar Adam Spott in the same place where he grew up.

“Made it to hometowns…” Shay, 33, captioned a snapshot of herself and Spott on Saturday, September 29, while visiting Scranton, Pennsylvania, and referencing the serious dates on The Bachelor and Bachelorette when contestants introduce their families to the person they hope to marry.

“Bf/gf,” Shay’s close friend and costar Stassi Shroeder commented, to which she replied with a winking emoji sticking its tongue out. The SUR-ver’s pal Robby Hayes also weighed in on the pic, writing, “Well then.”

Shay also took to her Instagram Story to share another snapshot of the twosome embracing while enjoying the outdoors.

The cute photos come nearly two weeks after the “Good as Gold” singer played coy about the nature of her relationship with Spott during an exclusive interview with Us Weekly. “You just have to watch next season,” she teased. “We’re always together. He’s my favorite person to be with. I don’t even know if we know … We’re hanging out. Yeah, but he’s still my best friend.”

But Shay added that still considers herself single. “All of my single girlfriends live on the west side and all of my friends in relationships live in West Hollywood, which is where Adam lives, so he’s my plus one,” she explained. “I bring him along and then it works out. Because I’m literally, like, the only single person on Vanderpump Rules.”

Before sparking romance rumors with Spott, Shay dated old flame Robert Valletta for nine months before calling it quits in October 2017. Before that, she was married to Mike Shay for two years before filing for divorce in November 2016.

