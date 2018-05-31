Always in her heart. Stassi Shroeder paid tribute to her late dog, Queen Zoe, in a heartfelt Instagram post.

“Last night Queen Zoe went away to the Rainbow Bridge surrounded by so much love, cuddles, her favorite deli turkey and cheeseburgers,” the Vanderpump Rules star, 29, wrote on Thursday, May 31, alongside a 10-photo gallery of the pooch. “Rest now my baby, you were so loved. You will always be our OG. I love you so much and I can’t wait to see you again. #queenZoe #ZoeZoetheHoeHoe.”

True love A post shared by Stassi Schroeder (@stassischroeder) on Aug 14, 2017 at 12:23pm PDT

Schroeder’s costars offered words of comfort in the comments. “Sending you all the love,” wrote Ariana Maddix. Added Brittany Cartwright: “Sweet sweet Zoe.”

Lala Kent also chimed in: “Puppy heaven has gained the best baby yet. Love you, stass.”

The Bravo personality frequently posted photos of Zoe out and about. Last month, Schroeder shared a sweet snapshot of her boyfriend, Beau Clark, cuddling with Zoe, her other dog Luda, and his pup, Refund. She captioned the moment, “My favorites.”

Zoe joined Schroeder’s family in an unlikely way. During an April interview with The Daily Dish podcast, the event planner revealed that a certain ex-boyfriend’s parents gave her the pup.

“Jax [Taylor’s] parents were giving away Zoe, their dog, and [Jax and I] took her in before we broke up,” she explained of the bartender bad boy, with whom she split from in January 2013 after nearly two years of dating. Schroeder, who kept Zoe after the breakup, joked that the canine hardly remembers 38-year-old Taylor. “It is kind of weird. It’s like having children and going through a divorce, but I got full custody … That’s so crazy because when Zoe’s around Jax, she doesn’t even remember who he is.”

The dog mom also shares Luda with Patrick Meagher, with whom she was in a relationship with from 2013 to 2017. “I’ve reached out to him and I’ve said, ‘If you want to see the dogs I can coordinate with a friend so you can see them if you want.,’” she noted on the podcast. “It’s sad, but in a breakup, I’m not giving up my dogs. Like, sorry. You’d actually have to murder me to take my dogs away.”

