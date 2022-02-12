A pawsome member of the Bryant family forever. Vanessa Bryant, the wife of late basketball player Kobe Bryant, is mourning the death of her family’s dog.

“We love you, Crucio. Thank you for everything sweet boy,” Vanessa, 39, wrote via Instagram on Friday, February 11. “Thank you for watching over us. We’re going to miss you. #GoodBoy #RestEasy ❤️💔.”

The former model shared a slideshow of photos of the black lab through the years, including a snap where two of her daughters — she shared Natalia, 19, Gianna, Bianka, 5, and Capri, 2 with Kobe — cuddled the pup.

“So sorry Vanessa ❤️ we all love you ❤️❤️🙏🙏💔💔,” Kris Jenner replied.

Emily in Paris star Lily Collins, for her part, wrote, “We’re sending you so so much love ❤️.”

Natalia also shared an emotional tribute to the longtime family pet, writing via Instagram on Friday: “I truly have no words except for the fact that Crucio was the best dog I could have ever asked for. To the most handsome, loving, selfless and brave dog- you will forever be missed. 🤍🐾”

Several of the University of Southern California college student’s famous friends also offered their condolences after the dog’s death. “I’m so sorry my love, he loved you the most possible I know 🤍,” Aoki Lee Simmons, the youngest daughter of Kimora Lee Simmons and Russell Simmons, commented.

One month earlier, Vanessa noted how Crucio — who’s named after a Harry Potter spell — helped her get through difficult times.

“🐶❤️Crucio (always tries to lick my tears). ❤️,” the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation founder wrote via Instagram in January, alongside footage of the dog licking her face.

Crucio’s death comes nearly two years after the basketball legend and daughter Gianna died in a helicopter crash in January 2020. A statue of the father-daughter pair was erected at the Calabasas, California, site by sculptor Dan Medina in their honor, which was dedicated last month.

The brass monument pictured Kobe wearing his Lakers jersey as he smiled down at this young daughter, his arm wrapped around her. A plaque at the base was inscribed with the seven other crash victims’ names and the phrase, “Heroes come and go, but legends are forever.”

Since Kobe’s death, Vanessa — who wed the athlete in 2001 — has been outspoken about her loss and grieving process.

“Happy Anniversary, baby. I love you. 20 years.❤️ @kobebryant,” she wrote via Instagram in April 2021. “I love you for now, forever and for always @kobebryant❤️❤️.”

