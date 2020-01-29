Paying tribute. Vanessa Bryant changed her Instagram profile photo in honor of her late husband, Kobe Bryant, and daughter Gianna on Wednesday, January 29.

Vanessa’s Instagram profile was switched to private on Sunday, January 26, after her husband, 41, and 13-year-old daughter, along with seven other people, died in a helicopter crash.

The 37-year-old has now made her Instagram public and added a new profile picture of the late Lakers star holding and embracing Gianna in their honor. The mother of four has yet to speak out after the fatal accident, which occurred in Calabasas, California, on Sunday.