It’s the end of an era in Coto de Caza. Vicki Gunvalson has put her Orange County, California, home on the market.

According to the O.C. Register, the 58-year-old former Bravo star listed the 5,456-square-foot home for $3.35 million. Real Housewives of Orange County fans watched Gunvalson live, host parties and fight with fellow Housewives in the gated community for 14 seasons on The Real Housewives of Orange County. She bought the five-bedroom and five-bathroom home for a reported $1.1 million with then-husband Donn Gunvalson in 2000.

The “Whoop It Up with Vicki” podcast host confirmed in January that she would not be featured on the upcoming 15th season of the Bravo show after being demoted to a “friend” for season 14.

“I will always be the OG of the OC, but it’s time to say goodbye to The Real Housewives of Orange County,” she wrote on January 24 via Instagram. “It’s been an incredible ride for 14 years and I want thank all of you for your support, for your love and for ‘whooping it up’ with me along the way. … I love all my fans, and I want to thank Bravo and Evolution for this incredible experience which my family and I have will never forget.”

Gunvalson’s decision to sell her Orange County estate comes after she purchased a condo in her beloved Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. She announced she closed on her “vacation/retirement house” in May.

“Other than being with my children, grandchildren and [my fiancé Steve Lodge] it’s one of my happiest and fondest memories and one of my parents’ favorite destinations,” Gunvalson wrote about Puerto Vallarta, noting she’s been traveling there for more than three decades. “I know some of you may think it’s wrong, especially in the state of the world, but for me it immediately gives me hope and peace that things will resume to a new sense of normal soon. I won’t be visiting there until I’m able, but as of today I own a home that makes me happy.”

Two months later, Gunvalson confirmed she officially moved into her new pad.

“I took a leap of faith, I ended up closing on a condo last month and I got here last night. And I thought you know what? This was what was meant to be,” she said via her Instagram Stories in July, showing off her new ocean view.

While Gunvalson and Lodge, 61, were set to wed in April, they were forced to postpone their nuptials due to the coronavirus pandemic. The reality TV personality is now splitting her time between Mexico and North Carolina to see pregnant daughter Briana Culberson. The 33-year-old and husband Ryan Culberson are already parents of sons Troy, 7, and Owen, 5.