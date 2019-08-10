Vicki Gunvalson Slams Kelly Dodd, Calls Her an "Arm Ornament"





Real Housewives of Orange County star Vicki Gunvalson took aim again at Kelly Dodd , calling her an “angry, volatile person” in an Instagram comment as the pair continue to trade shots.

The Bravo celebrity, 57, who was downgraded to a friend role this season, slammed her costar in an Instagram comment captured by a fan account on Friday, August 9.

“I used to feel sorry for her, now I don’t,” the self-proclaimed “OG of the O.C.” wrote. “She is an angry, volatile person.”

Gunvalson’s comments appeared to be in response to an interview Dodd, 43, did with Us Weekly on Wednesday, August 7, in which she said she was “jumping for joy” over Gunvalson’s demotion.

“I think she uses everybody as a story line. She doesn’t really have anything in her life,” Dodd told Us, adding, that she thought it was time for Gunvalson and Tamra Judge “to go bye bye. I feel like, out with the old, in with the fresh. It’s stale, it’s getting stale.”

Gunvalson addressed the former cosmetic company chief operating officer’s claims in her comment.

“Listen up girl!” she wrote. “Our lives are always evolving and changing. We don’t have ‘storylines’. It’s a ‘reality show’… our reality!! Not fake stories like you.”

“I am a successful business owner, employ and inspire people all over the world to be financially independent of a man,” the insurance company founder continued. “You? Your only job is to find older rich men who want an arm ornament. You rent a 900 sq. ft apartment and pretend to be all smart! You mentioned you got a ‘windfall’ from Michael [Dodd] and can pay cash for a home like Tamras. Then why don’t you do it??”

Dodd, who sold the Corona Del Mar home she shared with her former husband for $5 million following their split in 2017, previously mocked Judge’s new $2 million house in Coto de Caza, claiming it was “in the sticks.”

The pair, who became friends when Dodd joined the show in season 11, later fell out after Dodd accused Gunvalson of playing matchmaker with her ex-husband and a new woman.

Their feud kicked up several notches last year, when Gunvalson suggested that Dodd did cocaine, which she denied.

