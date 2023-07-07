NBA star Victor Wembanyama’s security team will not face charges following the physical altercation with Britney Spears.

A spokesperson for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department told Page Six that the investigation of the incident was complete.

“No charges will be filed against the person involved,” the public information officer said to the outlet on Friday, July 7.

Hours earlier, a source exclusively told Us Weekly on Friday that Spears, 41, “has no say when it comes to taking legal action” against the San Antonio Spurs player’s bodyguard. “The matter is in the hands of law enforcement and they are the ones who decide,” the insider said.

On Thursday, July 5, Us confirmed that an altercation between Spears and Wembanyama’s security guard took place the day before. A source exclusively told Us that the singer “saw Victor and walked up to tap him on the back to ask for a photo,” while noting the security team “was being mobbed with fans.” According to the insider, the guard “turned around trying to push Britney off and hit her in the face, knocking off her glasses.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Following the incident, the source said Wembanyama’s head of security “went over to Britney and apologized” while their respective “security teams chatted for a while” and that Spears’ team filed a police report.

Later that day, Spears broke her silence on the drama. She recalled wanting to say hello and “congratulate” Wembanyama, 19, on his success when she was hit by a member of his security after she “tapped” the athlete on the shoulder to “get his attention.”

“Traumatic experiences are not new to me and I have had my fair share of them,” she stated via Instagram. “I was not prepared for what happened to me last night.”

As Spears recalled the details of the altercation, she noted that she gets “swarmed all the time” and her own security team does not “hit” fans who approach her.

“Physical violence is happening too much in this world. Often behind closed doors,” the “Toxic” songstress said via her Instagram Story on Thursday. “I stand with all the victims and my heart goes out to all of you!!! I have yet to get a public apology from the player, his security or their organization. I hope they will … .”

Wembanyama, for his part, claimed he was unaware that Spears was the victim until a “couple of hours” after the incident occurred.

“When I came back to the hotel, I had forgotten about these events — I didn’t forget but I thought it was no big deal,” he told News 4 San Antonio at the time. “And the security told me it was Britney Spears. So at first I was like, ’No, you’re joking.’ But turns out it was Britney Spears. But I didn’t know because I didn’t see her face. I just kept walking straight and that’s it.”