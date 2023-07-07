Victor Wembanyama reacted to his security slapping Britney Spears — and claimed he was unaware she was the victim until “hours” after the incident occurred.

“Actually I didn’t know for a couple of hours. But when I came back to the hotel, I had forgotten about these events — I didn’t forget but I thought it was no big deal,” Wembanyama, 19, told News 4 San Antonio on Thursday, July 6. “And the security told me it was Britney Spears. So at first I was like, ’No, you’re joking.’ But turns out it was Britney Spears. But I didn’t know because I didn’t see her face. I just kept walking straight and that’s it.”

Us Weekly previously confirmed that Spears, 41, was involved in a physical altercation with the NBA player’s security team while in Las Vegas on Wednesday, July 5. A source exclusively told Us at the time that “Britney saw Victor and walked up to tap him on the back to ask for a photo” but Wembanyama’s security — which was being “mobbed” by fans at the time — “turned around trying to push Britney off and hit her in the face, knocking off her glasses.”

Wembanyama’s head of security then “went over to Britney and apologized and their security teams chatted for a while,” the insider said, noting that “a police report was filed by Britney’s team.”

Spears, for her part, broke her silence about the altercation earlier on Thursday, writing via her Instagram Story, “Traumatic experiences are not new to me and I have had my fair share of them. I was not prepared for what happened to me last night.”

“I recognized an athlete in my hotel lobby as I was heading to dinner. I later went to a restaurant at a different hotel and saw him again. I decided to approach him and congratulate him on his success,” she explained, noting that she “tapped” Wembanyama on the shoulder to “get his attention” in the crowded area.

“I am aware of the player’s statement where he mentions ‘I grabbed him from behind’ but I simply tapped him on the shoulder,” she continued. “His security then back-handed me in the face without looking back, in front of a crowd. Nearly knocking me down and causing my glasses [to fall] off my face.”

The pop star went on to say that while she gets “swarmed all the time” her own security team doesn’t “hit” fans who approach her. She added that while the entire situation is “super embarrassing to share with the world” it’s important to “set an example” and remind public figures to “treat all people with respect.”

“Physical violence is happening too much in this world. Often behind closed doors,” she concluded. “I stand with all the victims and my heart goes out to all of you!!! I have yet to get a public apology from the player, his security or their organization. I hope they will … .”

Spears’ husband, Sam Asghari, also came to his wife’s defense on Thursday. “I am opposed to violence in any form, especially, without justification in the defense of yourself or someone else who is unable to defend themselves,” he wrote via his Instagram Story. “Self-defense can be unavoidable, but the defense of any woman, especially my wife, is not debatable. I consider my reaction subdued considering what occurred, and I hope the man in question learns a lesson and changes his disregard for women. Thank you for the support.”