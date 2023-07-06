Britney Spears spoke out about the altercation that took place between her and NBA player Victor Wembanyama’s security team.

“Traumatic experiences are not new to me and I have had my fair share of them. I was not prepared for what happened to me last night,” Spears, 41, wrote via her Instagram Story on Thursday, July 6, one day after the incident. “I recognized an athlete in my hotel lobby as I was heading to dinner. I later went to a restaurant at a different hotel and saw him again. I decided to approach him and congratulate him on his success.”

Spears went on to explain she “tapped” Wembanyama, 19, on the shoulder on Wednesday, July 5, to “get his attention since the area “was really loud.”

“I am aware of the player’s statement where he mentions ‘I grabbed him from behind’ but I simply tapped him on the shoulder,” she continued. “His security then back-handed me in the face without looking back, in front of a crowd. Nearly knocking me down and causing my glasses [to fall] off my face.”

Spears explained that she gets “swarmed by people all the time,” adding that she was “swarmed by a group of at least 20 fans” that night but her security team “didn’t hit any of them.”

The pop star confessed that the incident between her and the San Antonio Spurs player was “super embarrassing to share with the world” but found it important to “set an example” and remind public figures to “treat all people with respect.”

“Physical violence is happening too much in this world. Often behind closed doors,” she said. “I stand with all the victims and my heart goes out to all of you!!! I have yet to get a public apology from the player, his security or their organization. I hope they will … .”

Spears concluded her post by thanking her fans for their support and the Las Vegas PD for their assistance. Spears’ husband, Sam Asghari, also spoke up to defend his wife amid the altercation.

“I am opposed to violence in any form, especially, without justification in the defense of yourself or someone else who is unable to defend themselves,” he penned via his Instagram Story on Thursday. “Self-defense can be unavoidable, but the defense of any woman, especially my wife, is not debatable. I consider my reaction subdued considering what occurred, and I hope the man in question learns a lesson and changes his disregard for women. Thank you for the support.”

Asghari, 29, was standing near his wife and a member of their security when the incident occurred.

Us Weekly confirmed the details of the altercation on Thursday.

Hours before Spears’ statement, a source told Us that the singer “saw Victor and walked up to tap him on the back to ask for a photo,” the insider explained. “His security was being mobbed with fans and he turned around trying to push Britney off and hit her in the face, knocking off her glasses.”

According to the insider, Wembanyama’s head of security “went over to Britney and apologized” while their respective “security teams chatted for a while.” The source also noted that “a police report was filed by Britney’s team.” Details of the report have yet to be revealed.