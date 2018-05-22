Vinny Guadagnino is sharing his side of the story. The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star took to Twitter on Tuesday, May 22, after his ex-girlfriend Elicea Shyann slammed him and the MTV series.

Guadagnino, 30, shut down rumors that he cheated on Shyann at a Miami club while filming a recently aired episode of the Jersey Shore reboot. “Dude don’t you know? Talking to bottle girls in a night club is cheating duh,” he sarcastically tweeted. “Forget the guys who have side pieces , cheat on their wives, text, and f–k girls … you’re nice to [a] waitress you cheat.”

He continued, “No no I’m a monster . I really shouldn’t have been secure in my relationship enough to go out, be nice to people , be fun and entertaining and still remain loyal . I gave compliments to bottle girls on tv so I’m the worst man alive! Get it right.”

When one Twitter user pointed out that the reality star called one of the bottle-service girls “so hot” and exchanged phone numbers with her, he responded, “Yep… I can give other girls drunk compliments and still love and be loyal to my girl.. and that wasn’t my phone it was the house itouch (we don’t have phones) so that we can all turn up again as a group. (While still remaining loyal)<- impossible right ?!”

After another critic noted that Guadagnino physically picked up one of the women at the club, he replied, “Carrying a stripper 3 feet like a child, and telling our waitresses friends to hang out w/ our group again because we all were friends is CHEATING? We are drunk in clubs filming a show havin fun.”

He then claimed that he would “be impressed” if the roles were reversed and Shyann had carried a male stripper around the club, adding that they had a “very secure relationship.” He went on to tweet that he “went overboard a little bit because I was blacked out … but always remained faithful and loyal.”

The MTV personality concluded his lengthy rant: “Aight I gotta get off Twitter . It’s been fun. Thanks and respect to the people who understand the diff between crossing lines and CHEATING. Context and editing.And to the trolls and Fake News. Keep trollin. You are great people !”

Guadagnino’s tweets came three days after Shyann wrote in a series of since-deleted Instagram posts that she felt humiliated by her now-ex’s behavior on TV. “Enjoy the f–king show that is my f–king life,” she wrote. “[People] wonder how [people] end up in the darkest places. Here’s your answer.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on MTV Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.

