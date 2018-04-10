Nothing but love! Vivica A. Fox and 50 Cent have had a tumultuous relationship since they called it quits back in 2004. However, things got real heated in March after the actress shared details of their sex life in her new self-help book, Every Day I’m Hustling. Fox sat down with Us Weekly to talk about the rapper and what she really thinks about him now. Watch the video above!

Fox, 53, revealed that writing about their relationship, which began in 2003, was difficult, but something she had to do.

“For the longest time I protected my relationships with Curtis. I did so out of loyalty because that’s just the kind of person that I am,” the actress told Us. “I was very timid about writing that, but last year there was some miscommunications about our relationship that I was like, ‘Oh no honey, we’re going to clarify this. We’re going to clarify it right now.’”

During a 2015 interview with Andy Cohen, Fox implied that the rapper, 42, was gay, which led him to respond on Twitter, “Now she thinks I’m gay because I let her lick my ass. Wait, I didn’t want her to, she forced me, my hands were tied. 50 shades of grey.”

In her book, Fox wrote that the sex was PG-13 and that “most of the time, I would be the one initiating sex, because I really enjoyed making love with him.” 50 Cent then lashed out on Instagram on March 19. “That was 14 years ago. Smh who does this? What the f–k!”

Fox told Us that she was “surprised” by his reaction. “I said, ‘He’s going to hear PG-13 and go ping’ and he did. But then later, I think he kind of came to his senses and knows that I’ve never spoken negatively about him.”

In the book, the Empire actress claims that the “Candy Shop” rapper was planning on proposing to her in 2003, but called it off after she stole the spotlight from him when she hosted an awards show he was being honored at.

“I don’t know,” an emotional Fox said when asked if they would still be together if she opted to not host the event. “That makes me a little said. It’s like those things in life that, you know, things happen but you have to keep on living, you know? I think that’s why for the longest time, I held on and stayed so loyal. When I did find that out, I kept trying to make amends, and kept trying to make it better. But, I’m OK now. I really am.”

