Vanderpump Rules star Ally Lewber (now) thinks her sleeping set-up with boyfriend James Kennedy is “literally a dream.”

“Sleeping arrangements are great. We do sleep in the same bed [with our dog] Hippie every night,” Ally, 28, exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, April 23, the same day the episode aired where it was revealed they were sleeping in separate rooms because of their pets. “We have our little routine. It’s my favorite part of the day.”

Fans watched earlier this season when James, 32, reunited with the dog he previously coparented with ex Rachel “Raquel” Leviss. James subsequently renamed the pooch Hippie.

While Ally, who has two cats, initially had some concerns about taking ownership of the pet, she’s now all-in on the dog. “I feel completely different,” Ally said. “He’s my baby and I love him so much and I’m obsessed with him.”

Ally and James even “cuddle” with Hippie and their cat Banks in bed. “Hippie now sleeps where Banks used to sleep,” Ally explained to Us. “And at that time during filming, I was really upset because it was hard for me. I felt bad for my cats. They were kind of getting the short end of the stick there, but now Banks and Hippie are friends, thank god.”

Ally noted that the couple’s cat Bodhi, on the other hand, is “still a little shy” about adding another furry friend into the mix. “Bodhi follows Banks’ lead with everything, so I’m not worried,” Ally said. “I’m really happy.”

While Ally and James’ relationship seems to be in a good place now, viewers watched as they struggled with Hippie’s arrangements as they planned to travel for her friend’s wedding.

In the episode, VPR costar Lala Kent commented that James came “first” in their relationship — which Ally agreed “felt a little bit like that” at the time.

“I was kind of glad she said it at that time,” Ally recalled of Lala’s remark. “I was like, ‘Wait, yeah, I’ve made some compromises.’ And all I was asking was for him to come to the wedding. So at that time, for sure, I get it. But again, I also understood where he was coming from.”

Ally added that she and James, who’ve been dating since January 2022, are “pretty good” at being there for one another. “I mean, he just helps support me with the music and doing that and being in the music video,” she said. “So I do think we support each other equally.”

As for whether wedding bells and baby bottles are in the pair’s future, Ally shared that she and James are “on the same page” — but potentially different timelines.

“He wants kids. I definitely know he wants marriage,” Ally said. “I’m not in a huge rush where I think he just takes everything. He’s quick, he’s quick moving, and I’m a little more slow paced. When it happens, it happens, but he is understanding.”

Ally added that she’s “so happy,” citing her career in Astrology, and noted that James is “so busy.”

“I’m also like, where would we have the time? That’s just not the chapter we’re in, I think right now,” she said. “So we have had more conversations about it and we are on the same page.”

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET and is available to stream on Peacock the next day.

With reporting by Sarah Hearon