The latest episode of Vanderpump Rules seemingly shut down the conspiracy about James Kennedy’s reunion with his dog, Graham.

Fans started questioning whether the Bravo show scripted the scene when Lisa Vanderpump reunited James, 32, with Graham at her adoption center Vanderpump Dogs during the February 20 episode.

Viewers subsequently pointed out that Scheana Shay had claimed James was reunited with Graham when the cast took a trip to Lake Tahoe.

“We are in Tahoe right and all of sudden Lisa Vanderpump comes walking down the stairs with this dog that looks identical to Graham. Lala [Kent] was like, ‘Am I being punked right now?’ James’ heart was racing. [Tom] Sandoval was sitting right there,” Scheana, 38, said on Amazon Live in July 2023 while the cast was still filming season 11.

Vanderpump Rules fans accused the show of setting up a scripted scene as a way of introducing a story line with Rachel “Raquel” Leviss in the event that she returned for season 11.

The reality series debunked the theory on Tuesday when the scene Scheana described aired on Tuesday: Lisa taking Graham with her on a private plane to Lake Tahoe before making an entrance in front of the whole cast.

“I just dropped Graham off at the [private jet] place,” James told girlfriend Ally Lewber. “It was too late to add Graham onto the plane ticket so Lisa offered to bring Graham on her private jet.”

Graham made occasional appearances on Vanderpump Rules throughout the seasons after Rachel got the pet as a gift from her parents. James and Rachel coparented the dog until their split in late 2021, which is when Rachel became Graham’s primary guardian. He then renamed the dog Hippie.

Rachel made the decision to rehome Graham when she checked herself into a mental health facility in the aftermath of her cheating scandal with Sandoval, 41. Graham initially remained with her family, but after the dog injured her mother, Rachel surrendered Graham to trainers at California Doodle Rescue in April 2023.

“I surrendered all rights to Graham when I gave him to the rescue to be rehomed with a good family who’s experienced with dogs who have aggressive behavior,” Rachel detailed on an episode of her “Rachel Goes Rogue” podcast earlier this month. “And Lisa goes and adopts him, takes him to Lake Tahoe, and surprises James with Graham.”

Rachel slammed the narrative that she surrendered the dog to “a kill shelter” and that he was “hours away from being euthanized.” She has also questioned how Lisa was able to adopt Graham, alluding to the fact that her dog was used as a way to lure her back into filming despite her decision to leave the show ahead of season 11.

Following her exit, Rachel has remained outspoken about how she didn’t want Graham with James, telling Bethenny Frankel on her “ReWives” podcast in August 2023, “He doesn’t have dog experience and he’s part of the reason why Graham is a biter. James would encourage Graham to bite his hands hard, and he liked that sensation, so of course that trained Graham to be a biter.”

Tuesday’s episode of Vanderpump Rules offered a glimpse at how James adjusted to having Graham back in his life.

“I never thought I would be able to be with Graham again. I let that love go a long time ago. I’ve had to just erase him from my mind,” he told the cameras. “I was always the one taking care of him. I was just the best dad. Our bond was undeniable and unbreakable. The fact that he is now here is the universe somehow [bringing him back]. You’re back with who you are meant to be with, Graham Cracker.”

Ally, 28, meanwhile, had some concerns about taking ownership of Rachel’s pet, adding, “It is not the ideal situation. Last year I had to deal with her so much and now she’s gone. Now her dog is here and I’m like, ‘Damn, I can’t get rid of this girl. Can I? She’s just everywhere.'”

After James broke the news to the cast in Lake Tahoe, Graham joined the group on their night out. They visited the site of Vanderpump’s newest restaurant in the area before going out for dinner and drinks. Most of James’ fellow cast members were thrilled to see him back with Graham, except Sandoval.

“I definitely know what James is saying in regards to Graham is not the case,” Sandoval said in a confessional. “But James is not in the headspace to hear what I have to say right now and I definitely don’t want to make any waves.”

Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET and will be available to stream on Peacock the next day.