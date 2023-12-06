Giving your pet up may not be an easy choice, but several celebrities including Raquel Leviss and Andy Cohen have stood by their decision.

The Vanderpump Rules alum and her dog Graham Cracker were introduced to viewers during Leviss’ relationship with James Kennedy. Following Leviss and Kennedy’s split in 2021, Leviss initially remained Graham Cracker’s primary guardian because the pup was a gift from her parents.

Leviss’ ownership was called into question after she had an affair with costar Tom Sandoval, which ended his nearly decade-long romance with Ariana Madix. During spring 2023, Leviss checked herself into a mental health facility and some fans assumed that her dog was in her family’s possession for the 90-day stay.

In July 2023, Kennedy revealed that he was looking after Graham Cracker, who has since been renamed Hippie, after the dog was surrendered to trainers following an incident with Leviss’ mother. The trailer contacted Lisa Vanderpump who rehomed the pet with Kennedy.

Cohen faced a vastly different situation with his dog Wacha, who he adopted from a kill shelter in West Virginia in 2013. Seven years later, Cohen announced that out of an abundance of caution for his son, Benjamin, Wacha found a new home.

“Numerous professionals led me to the conclusion that my home is simply not a good place for him,” Cohen wrote via Instagram in May 2020. “Keeping him here could be catastrophic for Ben and worse for Wacha.”

Cohen, who later welcomed daughter Lucy, has publicly documented his reunion with Wacha over the years.

Keep scrolling for more celebrities who candidly discussed what led to them rehoming a pet: