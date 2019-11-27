Watch Celebs Hilariously Clap Back at Their Instagram Commenters





Say what?! Celebs can take a lot of heat on social media. From Real Housewives to Bachelor Nation, Us Weekly is giving stars a chance to speak their mind to some of their worst Instagram trolls in the exclusive new video franchise: Instagram Clapbacks! Watch Dolores Catania and Jennifer Aydin from the Real Housewives of New Jersey tell off a few commenters, and for more, see below!

Mike Johnson’s message to trolls: “I might be drunk one night and clap back at you for real online. You don’t know me. You really don’t know me, homie.”

To a commenter who said: “Natural beauty, well almost. Botox doesn’t count,” Real Housewives of Orange County’s Emily Simpson says: “I never claimed to be a natural beauty. And Botox? It’s so common it’s like getting Taco Bell.”

Real Housewives of Orange County’s Gina Kirschenheiter gets a lot of flack from fans. When one social media user commented, “Too trashy for OC,” she responded: “I’m a firm believer that you should always have a little trash in your class. I don’t disagree but I’m from a humble place. I’ll drink wine out of a solo cup.”

D’Andra Simmons from The Real Housewives of Dallas had a lot to say to a user who called her blonde hair “dull.” “Thank you, Heather. We all need to take risks in life and this year my risk is getting a facelift and changing my hair color,” the business owner noted. “Sorry you don’t like it, but thankfully, I don’t live for you.”