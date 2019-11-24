A night to remember! Mike Johnson surprised one lucky fan on Friday, November 22, when he escorted her to a semi-formal dance at the University of South Carolina.

The Bachelorette star, 31, posted a heartwarming video of the outing on Instagram on Saturday, November 23. In the clip, Johnson is seen surprising the college student with a rose before she jumps up and down and screams, “Oh my!”

“Last night I went to my FIRST EVER semi-formal and surprised a sweet young woman who has had a rough year. After that we had laughs and created fun memories!,” the Air Force veteran captioned the sweet video.

Later in the clip, Johnson asks the student how she’s doing and the two share a hug before the reality star walks her into a venue where all her friends and classmates are waiting. The crowd screams with excitement as the twosome enter the dance.

The portfolio manager’s celebrity friends chimed in on the adorable video, with Bachelor in Paradise alum Connor Saeli commenting “Amazing 🤗.” NFL vet Clay Harbor added, “This is great 🙌🏽,” while The Bachelor‘s Nick Viall posted two yellow heart-shaped emojis, to which Johnson replied “thanks babe 😝.”

Johnson is no stranger to grand gestures. The Texas native became well known for his soft side while starring on season 15 of The Bachelorette earlier this year. While Hannah Brown ultimately passed on Johnson, fans quickly fell in love with him and he was a fan-favorite to star in the upcoming season of The Bachelor.

ABC announced that Johnson’s costar Peter Weber would be the next the Bachelor in September, but the reality star wasn’t too upset. He soon rebounded on season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise with Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Sydney Lotuaco, and later had a brief fling with Demi Lovato.

“What we have in common is that, once you get to know Demi and you really talk to her, she is literally such a down-to-earth person,” Johnson told Us in September. “We’re both from Texas. We love getting tattoos, we love laughing. We’re goofy. We both love music. I’m just not blessed in that regard, but with the right music, I’m just happy.”

The pair flirted on social media before they began “casually dating,” a source told Us exclusively. Johnson and Lovato, 27, were spotted on a few dates before their romance fizzled out in October.

“I will say this, that Demi is amazing,” Johnson told Us after the split. “I think that she’s a beautiful individual inside and out.”

Lovato is currently dating model Austin Wilson.