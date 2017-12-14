Jennifer Garner’s pet chicken Regina George (yes — she’s named after the iconic Mean Girls character) will never fly the coop. Her life at Chez Garner is just too good.

The actress, 45, — a self-proclaimed “Chicken Lady” — shared an adorable Wednesday, December 13, Instagram video of herself reading the newspaper to her feathered child, who is wearing a blue leash.

“Did you know that by 5 years, old, poor chickens will have heard 30 million fewer words than their middle class counterparts?” Garner captioned the clip. “It doesn’t matter how it happens: read to, sing to, talk to your chickens! #wordgap #chickencurrentevents #investinkids.”

Regina George made her Instagram debut in November when the Alias star posted a picture of the two of them during a neighborhood stroll in L.A. “Meet one of our ladies, Regina George,” Garner wrote. “Regina loves long walks, dehydrated bugs and kale. Regina hates . . . carbs. #shesanicechickenbutameangirl #MeanGirlsthemovie #ithinkshehasaburnbook #cluckcluck.”

Garner, who also posts videos of herself reading to her golden retriever Birdie, wanted to be a librarian and children’s book author when she was younger. “To date, I have accomplished neither,” she wrote on an October 17 post. “But that doesn’t stop me from making must-read lists for my friends. After all, there is nothing more important than reading to your kids. Unless you have a dog.”

Regina George and Birdie’s human siblings are Garner and ex husband Ben Affleck’s kids Violet, 12, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 5. The family also has a labrador retriever named Martha Stewart and a German shepherd.

