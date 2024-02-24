Wendy Williams has broken her silence on her recent aphasia and frontotemporal dementia diagnosis.

“I want to say I have immense gratitude for the love and kind words I have received after sharing my diagnosis of Aphasia and Frontotemporal Dementia (FTD),” Williams, 59, said in a statement to Us Weekly on Friday, February 23. “Let me say, wow! Your response has been overwhelming.”

Williams shared that the warm messages she received had “touched” her and reminded her how powerful it is to feel united and compassionate.

“I hope that others with FTD may benefit from my story,” she continued. “I want to also thank the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration for their kind words of support and their extraordinary efforts to raise awareness of FTD.”

Related: Wendy Williams’ Health and Personal Struggles Through the Years Wendy Williams has made headlines for much more than her brutally honest opinions and on-air spats with her A-list interviewees. The talk show host has found herself face-to-face with numerous health and personal struggles, from struggling with a cocaine addiction in the beginning of her career, to more recently, battling Graves’ disease, hyperthyroidism and other […]

The former talk show host concluded her statement by sharing that she will still need “personal space and peace to thrive” but wanted to remind her fans that their “positivity and encouragement are deeply appreciated.”

On Thursday, February 22, Williams’ team revealed that she had been diagnosed with the condition after she underwent multiple tests in 2023 following bouts of memory loss.

“Receiving a diagnosis has enabled Wendy to receive the medical care she requires,” a press release via Page Six read. “The decision to share this news was difficult and made after careful consideration, not only to advocate for understanding and compassion for Wendy, but to raise awareness about aphasia and frontotemporal dementia and support the thousands of others facing similar circumstances.”

According to the statement, Williams is “still able to do many things for herself” and maintains her “trademark sense of humor.” She is currently receiving treatment in an undisclosed facility.

Related: Celebrity Health Scares Through the Years Trista Sutter, Selena Gomez, Ellen DeGeneres and more stars have opened up about their unexpected illnesses and injuries — read more

News of Williams’ recent condition comes days before her documentary, Where Is Wendy Williams?, drops on Lifetime. The doc will follow Williams and her family as they address ongoing health and legal battles. Where Is Wendy Williams? has a two-night premiere on Saturday, February 24, and Sunday, February 25.

Williams has been candid about her health struggles over the years. In addition to aphasia and frontotemporal dementia, Williams also suffers from Graves disease and hyperthyroidism. While filming The Wendy Williams Show in February 2018, she revealed that her doctor recommended she take a hiatus from filming to focus on her wellbeing.

“Wendy is a true champion and has never missed a day of work. But her health and well-being must be put before all else,” a rep for the talk show said in a statement to Us at the time. “Wendy has been openly dealing with her Graves’ disease for many years in addition to hyperthyroidism. Yesterday, Wendy’s doctor prescribed a necessary three weeks of rest to get her levels and medication in sync. The show will be in repeats during this unplanned hiatus. A live show was produced today so that Wendy could speak directly to her fans and explain her condition.”