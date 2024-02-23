Wendy Williams’ guardian has reportedly filed a lawsuit against A&E Television Networks in advance of its Where Is Wendy Williams? documentary.

An individual named Sabrina Morrissey claimed in court documents obtained by TMZ on Thursday, February 22, that she is acting in her capacity as temporary guardian of W.W.H. (presumed to be Williams, whose legal name is Wendy Williams Hunter) by filing her motion.

According to TMZ, Morrissey filed the lawsuit under seal and requested a temporary restraining order. A hearing is scheduled for next week.

Neither A&E Television Networks, the parent company of Lifetime, nor Williams, 59, have publicly addressed the lawsuit. Us Weekly has reached out for comment.

Williams and her inner circle, including 23-year-old son Kevin, will explain her ongoing health and legal battles in a new Lifetime documentary. Where Is Wendy Williams? has a two-night premiere on Saturday, February 24, and Sunday, February 25.

“I have no money and I’m gonna tell you something. If this can happen to me, it can happen to you,” Williams said in the doc trailer, breaking down in tears. “How dare he? I control me! I miss my family. Please be here. … We all make choices in life, we all go through our challenges.”

Williams’ personal struggles initially made headlines in February 2022 when it was revealed that she was taking a hiatus from season 13 of The Wendy Williams Show. That same month, her bank Wells Fargo called her an “incapacitated person” and requested a hearing to determine whether Williams might need guardianship to manage her finances.

Williams’ attorney, however, filed an emergency petition and claimed Wells Fargo denied her access to her assets.

“Wendy wants the world to know that she strenuously denies all allegations about her mental health and well-being,” her lawyer LaShawn Thomas said in a statement at the time. “Wendy wants you to know she is fine; she is of sound mind. … Wendy is grateful for the love and the outpouring of support she has received from her fans and she can’t wait to get back.”

The Wendy Williams Show wrapped for good in June 2022. Three months later, Williams entered an in-patient treatment program for “overall health issues.”

Williams is currently receiving treatment for frontotemporal dementia and aphasia, which she was diagnosed with in late 2023 after memory challenges. Her diagnosis was confirmed by her rep on Thursday.