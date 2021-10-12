New digs. Wendy Williams recently bought herself a new apartment in New York City as her ongoing health struggles continue.

The talk show host, 57, purchased the $4.5 million high-rise unit a couple of months ago, Us Weekly can exclusively confirm. The 2,400-square-foot apartment includes three bedrooms, three bathrooms and an open-plan kitchen with walnut cabinets, granite countertops and a wine refrigerator.

Located in NYC’s Financial District, the duplex apartment is in a luxury building that has a fitness center and spa, which includes a lap pool, sauna, steam room and hot tub.

Last month, Williams announced that she was pushing back the season 13 premiere of The Wendy Williams Show after she tested positive for COVID-19. The new season was originally scheduled to begin on September 20, but producers pushed the date back to October 4 after the host’s COVID-19 diagnosis.

One week later, the company that produces The Wendy Williams Show announced that the season premiere had been delayed again, adding that the beloved host would continue her hiatus.

“Wendy continues to be under medical supervision and meets with her medical team on a daily basis,” Debmar-Mercury said in a statement on Tuesday, October 12. “She is making progress but is experiencing serious complications as a direct result of Graves’ disease and her thyroid condition. It has been determined that more time is needed before she is able to return to her live hosting duties.”

The statement added that new episodes will begin airing on Monday, October 18, with guest hosts and panels to be announced at a later date.

“Wendy is a valued and stalwart member of the Debmar-Mercury family and has been so for 12 years,” the statement continued. “We want her health to be her top priority. As soon as she’s ready, she will be back in her treasured purple chair. We very much appreciate the respect for Wendy’s privacy, as well as all the good wishes from her fans, station partners and advertisers.”

Last year, the Masked Singer alum took a break from the show to deal with symptoms caused by her Graves’ disease. “In consultation with her doctor and as a precautionary measure, she will be taking some time off as she continues to receive treatment,” a spokesperson for The Wendy Williams Show told Us in a statement in May 2020, adding that the host had been dealing with “fatigue.”

The Hold Me in Contempt author revealed her Graves’ disease and hyperthyroidism diagnoses in February 2018. “My doctor has prescribed — are you ready? — three weeks of vacation,” she told viewers during an episode of her talk show, which aired reruns while she took a break. “I was pissed.”